5 things we learned on big first day of cricket champs

From stunning quicks to resilient batters - there was plenty to take away from the opening day of the Queensland under 16 titles.

The best 48 teenagers from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved in the three-day titles this week.

The talent is spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

With the state's best taking each other on, it was an exciting opening day of action at Caloundra Cricket Club.

Here's five things we learned from day one of the state championships.

Soham Sane at the Queensland under 16 cricket boys championships. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Sizzling speed

When it comes to fast bowling, Queensland can certainly lay claim to a plethora of talented teenagers.

Weather and pitch conditions opened the door for the competition's fast bowlers to let their raw talent shine on Monday as their pace and accuracy hit the mark.

This was particularly evident in the Embers squad, with a number of players standing out.

Thomas Malone snared a stunning 5-14 while Joseph Fry claimed 2-28 and Ryan Harten had a respectable 0-19 after seven overs.

"All our quicks are really good today," Embers coach Gerard Flegler said.

They had the Sparks at 3-3 after just three overs.

Coast product and Sparks player Ashton Muir at the Queensland under 16 cricket boys championships. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Coast star one to watch

While there is 48 of Queensland's best in action, Coast product Ashton Muir was well and truly among the stars of the day.

His efforts, in combination with Lachlan Aitken, not only saved the Sparks from a woeful innings but laid the foundation for their eventual victory.

He top scored alongside Aitken with 53.

He entered the crease at number seven, with his side still scrambling to recover from three ducks.

Muir showed class with the bat to build a partnership and hit the right shots at the right times.

He notched up his half century with a six.

"We put him in a situation he's not used to by batting at seven today and he really stood up and had a good partnership with Lachy to swing the game back into out favour," Sparks coach Kieran Daymon said.

"We were really impressed with him today."

Sparks get ready to bowl against Embers at the Queensland under 16 cricket boys championships. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Team effort

While jam-packed with individual talents from across the state, and with only days to prepare, players were quick to gel and produce.

It was a remarkable effort, with players switched on with how to work together to get the job done.

Sparks coach Daymon had been impressed by the speed with which his team had bonded.

"For a group of kids that have never really played together before to come together like they have over the last 24 hours has been fantastic to see and the camaraderie around group is a real strong point," he said.

Embers player Tom Campbell (second from left) celebrates taking a catch and the wicket of Lachlan Aitken at the Queensland under 16 cricket boys championships. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Bigger and better

Naturally, after only hitting the field for the first time as a team, there's plenty of fine tuning on the cards to nail down performance.

Having already shined on the opening day, it's sure to make for an exciting final two days of competition.

As players further bond and get comfortable their efforts on field are sure to only get bigger and better.

The final two days of competition is set to truly reveal the level of skill the state's rising cricket stars have at their disposal.

Flash player Riley Jackson at the Queensland under 16 cricket boys championships. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Big hitters

In a sign of things to come, there were plenty of fours and sixes belted on Monday.

The teens certainly weren't shy with bat in hand, with many making bold plays in the hunt for the boundary.

One six in particular was belted by an Embers player over the boundary and Lewis Street beyond to the cheers of those watching on.

It was exciting to see especially given the second day of the championships involves the shorter Twenty20 format.

The format is the home to no holds barred batting as players look to go big or go home.

After witnessing what the teenagers were capable of on the opening day in a longer format, day two is set to be a thriller.