5 things to do this week

Joel Aspinall Quintet

Friday, April 5 at 8pm at Studio 188, the old Baptist Church, at 188 Brisbane St.

BRISBANE based saxophonist Joel Aspinall is currently in his fourth year studying at the Queensland Conservatorium of Music. He had studied many of Australia's premier saxophone players, and is currently a member of the Conservatorium's jazz group. Tickets are $25 each. Log onto www.ipswichcivic centre.com.au to book.

The Beatlegs Tribute Group

Friday, April 5 at 8pm at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Ipswich.

RELIVE all your favourite songs from The Beatles in one night. Since 2008, The Beatlegs have been performing right across the country singing the band's biggest hits. It is free to attend. Log onto brothersipswich.com.au for more information.

Ipswich Unearthed

Saturday, April 6 from 8pm at Studio 188, the old Baptist Church, at 188 Brisbane St.

A NUMBER of local acts will be taking to the stage to delight music lovers. Performances on the night include Acekays, the project of 22-year-old Kaysei Galea (pictured), Amy Elise, a 14-year-old singer songwriter, Hannah Marie, an 18-year-old who has a love for pop country music, and Unbranded, a family trio who will take the audience on a journey through their contemporary rock, ballads and timeless anthems. Tickets are $15 each. Log onto www.ipswich civiccentre.com.au to book.

Watercress Creek Olive Festival

Sunday, April 7 from 9am-3pm at 53 Bryces Rd, Pine Mountain.

THE Watercress Creek Olive Festival will feature an array of produce from local farmers. The day will also feature live entertainment, a guided tour or the olive grove ad scenic helicopter joy flights. For more information search Watercress Creek Olives and Limes on Facebook.

St Paul's Quilt and Craft show

Sunday, April 7 from 12-3pm at 124 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

A DAY out for every craft lover. There will be cross stitch, lacework and more. Entry is just $5.