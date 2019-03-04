5 things to do this week

A young Asian girl dancing in front of her team mates

Free storytime

Friday, March 8 from 9.30am at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

BRING the little ones down for the First 5 Forever Storytime for a morning of songs and rhymes. The storytime will be held in the Riverlink food court. It is free to attend.

Free yoga

Saturday, March 9 from 7.30am at Spring Lake Park, 55 Burlington Tce, Springfield Lakes.

IF you are looking to get healthy and active, head down to Spring Lake for this free activity. It is suitable for everyone of all fitness levels. Log onto www.ipswich.qld. gov.au for more information.

Ukulele basics with Vic Kena

Saturday, March 9 from 1pm at the Ipswich Library, 40 South St, Ipswich.

LEARN the basics of ukulele playing at this workshops.

Bring your own instrument if you have one, but a limited number will also be available on the day. Sessions will also be held at the Springfield Central Library throughout the month.

Hip hop dance classes

Saturday, March 9 from 9.30am at Just Sports N Fitness, 235 Smiths Rd, Redbank.

BEGINNER dance classes are held for children aged three-and-a-half to five years old. No bookings are required. Tickets are $5 each. Email eighty8danceco @gmail.com for more information.

Rhyece O'Neill and The Narodniks Trip at the Royal Mail

Saturday, March 9 from 4-7.30pm at the Royal Mail Goodna, 92 Brisbane Tce, Goodna.

THE band brings their swamp punk blues to Goodna. Free entry.