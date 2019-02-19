5 things to do this week

There are lots of activities in the Ipswich region which caters for kids.

Free yoga class

Saturday, February 23, at 7.30am at Spring Lake Park, 55 Burlington Tce, Springfield Lakes.

IF you are looking for a low-impact exercise activity, head on down to this free yoga class in Springfield.

Kinderplay

Saturday, February 23, from 8.30-10am at Ipswich PCYC, 1c Griffith Rd.

THIS 90-minute class is for little crawlers right up to pre-prep aged children.

They will have fun swinging, climbing, jumping and crawling throughout the morning.

Tickets range from $13-$20 and you can pay at the event. For more information, search Ipswich PCYC on Facebook.

Beginner crochet

Saturday, February 23, from 10am-noon at The Art and Craft Cottage, Shop 2, West St, Ipswich.

LEARN how to make a basic granny square and then go up from there.

You will also learn how to chain, treble crochet, read a pattern and change colours.

You will need a crochet hook and at least two different colours of yarn.

Tickets are $45. Log onto www.theartandcraftcottage for more information.

2019 Pink Stumps Day

Saturday, February 23, from 9am-noon at Joyce St, East Ipswich.

THE Ipswich Vigoro Association will host a Pink Stumps Gala Day to raise money for the McGrath Foundation.

Entry is $10 a player and there will also be heaps of raffles and prizes on the day.

Free Smarty Arty workshops

Tuesday, February 26, from 9.30am at Redbank Plaza.

FREE workshops are held every Tuesday morning to give kids an opportunity to explore their creativity.

The theme changes each week. Kids will also enjoy a free drink and fruit platters and parents will receive a free coffee.

Bookings are required.

Head to the Redbank Plaza Facebook page to reserve your child's spot.