A scene from the movie How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Supplied by Universal Pictures.
Whats On

5 things to do this week

Ashleigh Howarth
by
12th Feb 2019 12:00 PM

Movies in the Park

Saturday, February 16, from 7-8.40pm at Sutton Park, 61 Workshops St, Brassall.

GRAB some snacks, a picnic blanket or your bean bags and enjoy this family- friendly movie in the park. The cartoon features Drac, his family and friends taking a vacation on a cruise ship, but it's not all smooth sailing. This event is tobacco, drug and alcohol free.

Queensland Knife Show

Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17, from 9am-4pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

SOME of the region's best knife makers will be showcasing their skills for the public to see. There will also be a number of stalls where you can buy items from collector knives to utility knives. Tickets are $10 each.

Tunes on the Green

Sunday, February 17, from 3-6pm at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

ENJOY a relaxing afternoon of food and music while winding down the rest of your weekend. It is free to attend.

Sensory screening - How to Train your Dragon: Hidden World

Sunday, February 17, from 10am-1pm at Limelight Cinemas Ipswich.

FAMILIES with special needs children who can sometimes get overwhelmed in big crowds, or with loud noses and dark spaces, will enjoy this special sensory screening. The movie will featured lowered sound levels and slightly dimmed lights. Log onto www.lime- lightcinemas.com.au to book.

RAAF Heritage Open day

Sunday, February 17, from 9am-noon at RAAF Base Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre, Southern Amberley Rd.

PUBLIC open days are free to attend and gives you an up close and personal experience of the airbases exhibits. For entry to the RAAF Base, bring your family, friends, a completed Public Open Day Application form (one per vehicle) and photo ID for those who are 16 and over. Log onto www. raaf amberleyheritage.gov.au to download your form.

