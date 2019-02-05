5 things to do this week

Free cooking classes will be held at the Ripley Town Centre.

From 10am-1pm on Saturday, February 9, at the Ripley Town Centre.

KIDS can make their own fruit kebabs and healthy choc balls at free kids cooking classes to be held at Ripley Town Centre.

Youngsters will enjoy learning to make their own colourful and tasty dishes while learning more about the healthy ingredients they are using.

Classes run for about 30 minutes and are free to attend. You don't need to book.

The classes will be held opposite Eco Shot Cafe at the Ripley Town Centre, 20 Main St, Ripley.

For more information, search Ripley Town Centre on Facebook.

Bricktastic Fan Event - The Lego Movie 2

Sunday, February 10, from 4-5.30pm at BCC Cinemas Ipswich.

LEGO fans will be excited for this special advance screening of The Lego Movie 2. The heroes of Bricksburg reunite in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city.

It's been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat.

To buy tickets, log onto www.eventcinemas.com.au.

Ipswich Hockey Association open day

Sunday, February 10, from 3-5pm at Ipswich Hockey Grounds, 65 Briggs Rd, Raceview.

IF YOU or your kids are interested in playing a new sport, head to the Ipswich Hockey Club to meet members from the different clubs to find the right one for you and your family.

There will also be a come and try game on the hockey field.

For more information, search Ipswich Hockey on Facebook.

Free boxercise

Saturday, February 9, from 8am at Robelle Domain Parklands.

THIS class is offered through the Active Parks Program, which offers free weekly physical activity classes. The class will run for one hour.

For information, log onto www.ipswich.qld.gov.au.

Ipswich Parkrun birthday

Saturday, February 9, from 6.45-8.30am, Limestone Park, Lion St, Ipswich.

THE popular morning event is turning five.

After the run there will be a birthday celebration for members, and maybe even a cake.

It is free to attend.