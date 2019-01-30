Menu
Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Supplied by Sony Pictures. Frank Masi
Whats On

5 things to do this week

Ashleigh Howarth
by
30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

Springfield Markets

Friday, February 1 from 3pm at Robelle Domain, Springfield.

THE markets are held on the first Friday of the month.

There will be plenty of markets and food, as well as live entertainment, as well as arts and crafts. It will be a fun evening out for all the family.

Jessica Spina Quartet

Friday, February 1 from 8-10pm at Studio 188, located at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

JESS Spina has a real passion for jazz and sharing music with others.

Through her music she strives to make audiences feel at home and give them a night to remember.

Tickets start at $25 each. Log on to www.studio188 .com.au to book.

Movies in the Park - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday, February 2 from 7-9pm at Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.

PACK a picnic and get outdoors to watch this Hollywood blockbuster featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. It is free to attend.

Sunday farm tours at Naughty Little Goats

Sunday, February 3 from 1pm at 1531 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing.

FARM tours are run at the Scenic Rim goat diary, allowing visitors the chance to see what life is like living on a farm.

Kids can pat and feed baby goats, and adults can try a wide range of cheese and gelato. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Family passes are $35.

Search Naughty Little Goats on Facebook for more information.

Ipswich City Football Club sign on information day

Sunday, February 3 from 10am-2pm at Ipswich City Football Club, Workshops St, Brassall.

IF your kids are looking to play soccer, head down to register and meet people from the club.

For more information, log on to www.ipswichcity football. org.au/sign-on.

