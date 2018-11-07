5 things to do this week

An intimate evening with David Hobson

Friday, November 9, from 7.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

DAVID Hobson is one of Australia's best known opera singers and recording artists. At this performance, guests will be treated to a collection of arias and songs from his diverse career.

Tickets are $59 for adults and $54 for concession. To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

Shibori Workshop

Saturday, November 10, from 10.30am-1pm at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

SHIBORI is a traditional Japanese dyeing technique. The unique patterns are created by folding, twisting and binding fabric before dip-dyeing.

Textile artists Kate Jefferay will host this workshop. All materials are provided, including a tote bag, as well as light refreshments for morning tea.

The cost is $55 for members of the Friends of the Ipswich Art Gallery, or $65 or general admission.

Bookings are essential. Log onto the Ipswich Art Gallery website and click on the reply slip under the event.

Ipswich East State School fete

Saturday, November 10, from 11am-3pm at the school, Jacaranda St, East Ipswich.

IPSWICH East State School will celebrate 60 years at their fete this weekend. There will be rides, a petting farm, stalls, games, car show, live entertainment, show bags and more.

Arm bands for unlimited rides are $30 and can be purchased on the day.

Free outdoor movie

Saturday, November 10, the Riverview Community Centre, 138 Old Ipswich Rd, Riverview.

RIVERVIEW Neighbourhood Watch is celebrating 30 years of service to the region by hosting a free outdoor movie, a cent auction, food vans and market stalls.

The market stalls and food vans will be open from 4pm, with the movie beginning at 7pm.

Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy Sherlock Gnomes on the big screen under the stars.

It is free to attend.

Ipswich Hospice Garden Party

Saturday, November 10, from 4-7pm at Ipswich Hospice, 37-39 Chermside Rd, Ipswich.

IPSWICH Hospice will host its first Garden Party in the rose garden.

The event will feature the auction of vintage pieces of furniture which have been lovingly restored.

Tickets are $35 each and include a welcome drink and canapes. There will be a cash bar available for extra drinks.

To book tickets, log onto www.ipswichhospice.org.au.