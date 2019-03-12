5 things to do this week

Marta Lefebure gets ready to perform at the Mauritius Sega Dance at the Colours of Somerset Festival in Fernvale in 2018.

Marta Lefebure gets ready to perform at the Mauritius Sega Dance at the Colours of Somerset Festival in Fernvale in 2018. Francis Witsenhuysen

No life in crime

Friday, March 18 from 7-8.30pm at Studio 188.

REACE Reed is a man in his late 20s who has seen horrifying things and been in no good places. For one night only he will be sharing his own life journey and how he came out the other side. His story is real and raw, and he hopes to inspire others by steering away from a life of crime. Tickets to the show are $30 for adults and $25 for concession. Log onto www.studio188.com.au to book.

The Handmade Expo Market

Saturday, March 16 from 8am-1pm at the Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Ipswich.

UP to 100 stallholders will be selling their unique craft items to the public. Some of the unique items you will find include jewellery, clothing, baked goods and much more. It is free to attend.

Chicks Flicks play at Brothers

Saturday, March 16 from 9.30pm-1.30am at Brothers Leagues Club.

FOUR rock and roll ladies will be bringing you a night of Aussie anthems plus chick rock. Entry is free.

Colours of Somerset

Saturday, March 16 at the Fernvale Community Hall.

THE annual Colours of Somerset festival is on once again. There will be so much to see and do including live music, belly dancing, food and more. It is free to attend.

Carole King's Tapestry the Concert

Saturday, March 16 from 8pm at the Logan Entertainment Centre, 170 Wembley Rd, Logan Central.

TAPESTRY is the second album recorded by American singer-songwriter Carole King. It was released in 1971 and is one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 25 million copies sold worldwide. It also received four Grammy Awards in 1972, including Album of the Year. The Fabulous Nickettes will be performing all those well known songs in this special concert. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets range from $28-49. Log onto www.loganentertainment centre.com.au.