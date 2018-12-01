5 things to do these school holidays

Ava Brown, 9, and Harry Brown, 3, of Ipswich enjoying the School holiday program at the Workshop Rail Museum.

Ava Brown, 9, and Harry Brown, 3, of Ipswich enjoying the School holiday program at the Workshop Rail Museum. Cordell Richardson

1.Christmas workshops

Brassall Shopping Centre is holding free six days of Christmas workshops.

The workshops run daily from Decemeber 17-22 from 10am-2pm.

Day 1 kids will make dancing Santa craft, day 2 is Christmas sand art, day 3 Christmas wind chimes, day 4 bauble decorating, day 5 tree top angels, day 6 dancing Rudolph.

2. Join a summer reading club

Join the Springfield Central Library as they launch their Summer Reading Club.

Drop in and pick up your welcome pack on Saturday morning, December 1 and register to win great prizes if you read five or more books over the summer holidays.

Discover curious creatures in a whole range of fun activities to encourage children to read.

More details online

3. Story time

The Grinch is coming, enjoy the magic of Christmas with Dr Seuss classics at Springfield Central Library.

Share in stories, songs and activities to celebrate the release of the new movie, The Grinch.

Aimed at families with children to 8 years, this special story session will be held from 10.30 am - 11.15 am on Sunday December 2 at Springfield Central Library.

Every child 8 years and under who attends will receive a ticket in the lucky door prize.

More details available here.

4. Play with Light

Starting Saturday December 1, the Ipswich Art Gallery presents Playing With Light.

This full-body interactive exhibition explores our big bright, colourful world full of light, lasers and lenses. With over 22 interactive exhibits, Playing with Light explores the role light plays in our life and in our world.

Sneak past laser light security beams, step inside a giant kaleidoscope, paint with infrared light, freeze your shadow on a wall, build a telescope.

These are just some of the exhibits that will delight your visual senses and test your ingenuity.

Prepare to be illuminated!

WHEN: Saturday, December 1 to Sunday April 28, 2019.

Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Times: 10am - 5pm daily

Cost: $5 per person or $15 for a Family Pass - admits up to 5 people, must include at least one adult. Free for under 2s.

No Bookings Required for Families/ Individuals EFTPOS available.

Recommended for ages 4-12 years

Children must be supervised by an accompanying adult over 18 years.

Located at d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich, 07 3810 7222.

5. Visit the museum

Make tracks to the Museum these summer school holidays for Summer Days at The Workshops Rail Museum.

Run away with the circus, see real life steam trains, diesel locomotives and more.

Make a day of it with entry to the Museum and all exhibits included in your ticket.

Buy tickets online or purchase at the door.

First stop: Circus Train

Run away with the circus these school holidays and try your hand at juggling, hula loop, balance and more.

See the special exhibition Circus Train and hear the delightful story of the circuses that travelled through Queensland by rail.

Practice your acrobatic skills in the circus camp zone, or hone your aim and hand eye coordination in a game of bean bag toss and crazy quoits.

Dress up as your favourite circus character or animal.

Head to the Museum's maker space creation station and create a pair of elephant ears or a clown's hat with puzzles and stories to read.

Next stop: Underworld: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties

Something for the parents. Step back in time to the Roaring Twenties.

See 130 compelling mugshots taken by police between 1920-30.

Learn about the era, justice and photography, and snap a family mugshot at the selfie wall.

Final Destination: Train Simulators, Model Railway, Kids Adventure Playground plus more

Don't miss all the family train favourites, see real life steam and diesel locomotives.

Drive a train simulator, let loose in the indoor adventure playground Nippers Railway.

See www.theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au/ for information