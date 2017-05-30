5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

Scenic Rim Open Studios - June 3-4

Exhibition and show Artists of The Scenic Rim open their studios throughout the months of May and June, allowing visitors to see them working in their studios. Studios are open from 9am-5pm or by appointment. Most of the artists' work in the studios is for sale, and the majority of artists are able to undertake commissions. Open Studios are situated across the Scenic Rim, including Canungra, Beechmont, Boonah, Tarome, Harrisville, Mt Barney, Tamborine Mountain, Lost World Valley and Beaudesert. liveatthecentre.com.au/

Beaudesert Swap Meet and Static Vehicle Display - June 4

The Beaudesert Motoring Enthusiasts Club are holding a Swap Meet and Static Vehicle Display at the Beaudesert Racecourse from 6am.

Veteran, vintage, classic cars and parts will be for sale along with tractors and parts, bike parts and a wide variety of antique, vintage and old bits and pieces. Find your next project or parts for your current project.

Scenic Rim Star Party - June 17

Presented by the Scenic Rim Astronomy Association, the star party will feature sky tours, Meteorite Displays, Rocket Launches and public viewing of the stars and planets. The Beaudesert Camera Club will also be present to conduct an astro photography workshop. Starts from 3pm.

The Old Laravale School, 77 Christmas Creek Road, Laravale.

Phone 0423 888 374 for more information.

Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular - June 17-18

The Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular featuring the Fassifern Highland Gathering is a event showcasing the iconic Clydesdale Horse, celebrating the traditions and heritage of "the breed that built the nation" and a celebration of the rich Scottish heritage and history in the region. Featuring some of the top-bred Clydesdales in the country, this is an event not to be missed by anyone who has an interest in this magnificent breed.

In tribute to the Scottish descendants who settled here, and the heritage of the Clydie, the 2017 Spectacular sees the third year of the Fassifern Highland Gathering, a stirring massing of pipes and drums, highland dance, ceilidh band, a quaich ceremony, calling of the clans, the Clydesdale clan class, caber tossing and putting the stones. Come and sample the whiskey and try the haggis. Go to boonahshowsociety.org.au

Beaudesert Cup Race Day - June 24

Beaudesert Race Club, Boonah-Beaudesert Road Go to beaudesertraceclub.com/