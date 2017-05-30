24°
Whats On

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

30th May 2017 4:00 PM
Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.
Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka. Sherele Moody

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Scenic Rim Open Studios - June 3-4

Exhibition and show Artists of The Scenic Rim open their studios throughout the months of May and June, allowing visitors to see them working in their studios. Studios are open from 9am-5pm or by appointment. Most of the artists' work in the studios is for sale, and the majority of artists are able to undertake commissions. Open Studios are situated across the Scenic Rim, including Canungra, Beechmont, Boonah, Tarome, Harrisville, Mt Barney, Tamborine Mountain, Lost World Valley and Beaudesert. liveatthecentre.com.au/

Beaudesert Swap Meet and Static Vehicle Display - June 4

The Beaudesert Motoring Enthusiasts Club are holding a Swap Meet and Static Vehicle Display at the Beaudesert Racecourse from 6am.

Veteran, vintage, classic cars and parts will be for sale along with tractors and parts, bike parts and a wide variety of antique, vintage and old bits and pieces. Find your next project or parts for your current project.

Scenic Rim Star Party - June 17

Presented by the Scenic Rim Astronomy Association, the star party will feature sky tours, Meteorite Displays, Rocket Launches and public viewing of the stars and planets. The Beaudesert Camera Club will also be present to conduct an astro photography workshop. Starts from 3pm.

The Old Laravale School, 77 Christmas Creek Road, Laravale.

Phone 0423 888 374 for more information.

Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular - June 17-18

The Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular featuring the Fassifern Highland Gathering is a event showcasing the iconic Clydesdale Horse, celebrating the traditions and heritage of "the breed that built the nation" and a celebration of the rich Scottish heritage and history in the region. Featuring some of the top-bred Clydesdales in the country, this is an event not to be missed by anyone who has an interest in this magnificent breed.

In tribute to the Scottish descendants who settled here, and the heritage of the Clydie, the 2017 Spectacular sees the third year of the Fassifern Highland Gathering, a stirring massing of pipes and drums, highland dance, ceilidh band, a quaich ceremony, calling of the clans, the Clydesdale clan class, caber tossing and putting the stones. Come and sample the whiskey and try the haggis. Go to boonahshowsociety.org.au

Beaudesert Cup Race Day - June 24

Beaudesert Race Club, Boonah-Beaudesert Road Go to beaudesertraceclub.com/

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  scenic rim whatson

Coroner to investigate death of Brett Forte, Rick Maddison

Coroner to investigate death of Brett Forte, Rick Maddison

UPDATE: The police will assist the coroner fully in an investigation into the Toowoomba officer's death and how his killer Rick Maddison was killed.

Tributes flow for Brett Forte: 'Thank you for your service'

RIP Brett Forte

Readers share their prayers, support and photos on social media

Ipswich MP concerned about toxicity of e-cigarettes

Shayne Neumann weighs in on the vape debate.

Quitting is better than vaping, says Neumann

Tobacconist calls for nicotine e-cigarettes to be legal

DEMAND: Tobacco Station Group Riverlink's Naeem Ismail started stocking e-cigarettes four months ago.

IPSWICH tobacconist hopes inquiry aligns Australia with world.

Local Partners

Kaos to bring aerial assault to Boonah Show

Stunt bike show a major drawcard for this year's event.

Everything you need to know about the Boonah Show

Boonah Show Society secretary Beth Hern and office administrator Jeanette Wilson look forward to the upcoming Boonah Show.

Next generation honoured at this year's show

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

Why this local market is gaining in popularity

Jessica ready to take on challenge after Boonah crown win

Boonah Showgirl Jessica Lutter will promote youth involvement this year.

Local girl through and through

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

WITH so much at stake, thank Zeus that Wonder Woman didn’t fall into the same trap as its DC Extended Universe predecessors.

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

WATCH: Judah battles his emotions as he makes Top 12

GOING PLACES: Judah Kelly performs during his battle round on The Voice.

Judah Kelly has made it into the top 12 of Australia's The Voice.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Kaos to bring aerial assault to Boonah Show

Boonah motocross dare devil Callum Shaw shows off his death-defying skills, which will be on display at this year's show.

Stunt bike show a major drawcard for this year's event

&quot;SECURE &amp; PRIVATE--- VILLAGE LIFE AT ITS BEST!&quot;

67/102a Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

2 1 1 $199,000

This spacious 2 bedroom villa, with its large, open plan design and raked ceilings is air-conditioned and the front faces the morning sun. This villa features an...

UNBEATABLE 47 ACRE EQUESTRIAN LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

125 Steinhardts Road, Marburg 4346

House 5 2 16 Expressions Of...

Expressions of Interest Closing - Friday 7th July 2017 at 4pm MASTER RESIDENCE WITH STUNNING VIEWS STABLES & ARENA EXTENSIVE ARRAY OF OUT BUILDINGS & SHEDS...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

MODERN TOWNHOUSE, QUIET LOCATION - COMMITTED SELLER!!

16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $235,000

Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 $469,000

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

In Room Auction - 16th June 2017 - 12pm @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY RENOVATION in Excellent Location

25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

CHARACTER &amp; STYLE IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

17 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 718SQM INNER CITY LOCATION AMAZING SUPER SPACIOUS REAR ENTERTAINING DECK WALK TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & RAIL 5 MINUTES TO IPSWICH CBD & Hospitals, UQ...

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!