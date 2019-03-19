5 things to do in Ipswich

A scene from the movie Incredibles 2. Supplied by Disney/Pixar.

A scene from the movie Incredibles 2. Supplied by Disney/Pixar. Pixar

Outdoor movie - Incredibles 2

Saturday, March 23 from 6.30pm at Providence, Ripley Valley.

GRAB your chairs or a picnic blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie will be shown at the Splash 'n' Play amphitheatre.

In case of bad weather, the event will be postponed. For more information, search Providence, Ripley Valley on Facebook.

Beginners Resin Art workshops

Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 9am-noon and 2-5pm at Orion Springfield Central.

CREATE your own unique resin art piece which you can hang on your wall.

You will be provided with a 60cm round artboard and all the materials you need to make your own artwork. Tickets are $230 each. Groups are limited to 10 people. Book your tickets by logging onto www. artisure.com.au.

Heartkids movie night - Hotel Translyvania 3

Saturday, March 23 from 6pm at Ipswich Sports Club, 1a Samford Rd, Ipswich.

ENJOY a movie and help raise funds for a vital cause which saves the lives of children, teens and adults affected by congenital heart disease.

Tickets are free but there will be a sausage sizzle, a junior disco, fairy floss, popcorn, face painting and raffles also available on the night.

Karoake at Redbank Plains Tavern

Saturday, March 23 from 8.30pm at 339 Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank.

SING your heart out to your favourite songs in front of a live audience. It is free to attend.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, March 24 from 6-11.30am at the Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich.

BROWSE through a wide range of market stalls to find unique items. For more information log onto www.ipswichshow.com. au/markets. Entry is free.