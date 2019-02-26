Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Rudd in a scene from the movie Ant-Man and The Wasp. Supplied by Marvel.
Paul Rudd in a scene from the movie Ant-Man and The Wasp. Supplied by Marvel. Marvel
News

5 things to do in Ipswich

by James McGuire
26th Feb 2019 12:00 AM

Pop up fun for little ones

Wednesday, February 27, from 9.30-11am at 1 Mill Street Rosewood.

BRING down the kids to meet Bee-Bot, the robot, and spark your child's creativity with different activities such as stories, songs, music and more.

Playing with Light

Wednesday, February 27 to March 6, from 10am-5pm at Ipswich Art Gallery.

PLAYING with Light is a full body interactive exhibition exploring our bright and colourful world. This exhibition includes sneaking past laser light security beams, a giant kaleidoscope, painting with infared light, freezing your shadow on a wall and more. Cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family.

How to train your Dragon: Hidden World, and The Grinch

Wednesday, February 27, to Saturday, March 2, from 4pm at the Tivoli Drive-In

COME down to the drive-in from 4pm for market stalls, grab something from the cafe and get comfortable for a 7pm screening of How to Train your Dragon: Hidden World then a 8.45pm screening of The Grinch.

Movies in the park

Friday, March 1, from 7pm at Robelle Domain

PACK a picnic and get to The Circle for this free event, perfect for the family. The movie will be Ant-Man and the Wasp. This event is drug and alcohol free.

Ipswich Jam

Sunday, March 3, from 1.30-6pm at Norths Leagues Club

CALLING musicians of all skill levels to come down and enjoy a barbecue, beer and incredible live music at the monthly Ipswich Jam.

Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Behind the scenes at city's newest ED

    premium_icon Behind the scenes at city's newest ED

    Health The private hospital has had more than 4000 people through its doors since it opened.

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:39 AM
    Teen tied to chair in terrifying ordeal

    premium_icon Teen tied to chair in terrifying ordeal

    Crime He had previous convictions for violent acts against women

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:17 AM
    Zonta to host breakfast to celebrate women

    premium_icon Zonta to host breakfast to celebrate women

    News You're invited to head along to celebrate this national day

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    'He either killed my baby sister or pushed her to it'

    premium_icon 'He either killed my baby sister or pushed her to it'

    Crime Domestic violence death mystery; calls for police to re-open case