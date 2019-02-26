5 things to do in Ipswich

Paul Rudd in a scene from the movie Ant-Man and The Wasp. Supplied by Marvel.

Pop up fun for little ones

Wednesday, February 27, from 9.30-11am at 1 Mill Street Rosewood.

BRING down the kids to meet Bee-Bot, the robot, and spark your child's creativity with different activities such as stories, songs, music and more.

Playing with Light

Wednesday, February 27 to March 6, from 10am-5pm at Ipswich Art Gallery.

PLAYING with Light is a full body interactive exhibition exploring our bright and colourful world. This exhibition includes sneaking past laser light security beams, a giant kaleidoscope, painting with infared light, freezing your shadow on a wall and more. Cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family.

How to train your Dragon: Hidden World, and The Grinch

Wednesday, February 27, to Saturday, March 2, from 4pm at the Tivoli Drive-In

COME down to the drive-in from 4pm for market stalls, grab something from the cafe and get comfortable for a 7pm screening of How to Train your Dragon: Hidden World then a 8.45pm screening of The Grinch.

Movies in the park

Friday, March 1, from 7pm at Robelle Domain

PACK a picnic and get to The Circle for this free event, perfect for the family. The movie will be Ant-Man and the Wasp. This event is drug and alcohol free.

Ipswich Jam

Sunday, March 3, from 1.30-6pm at Norths Leagues Club

CALLING musicians of all skill levels to come down and enjoy a barbecue, beer and incredible live music at the monthly Ipswich Jam.