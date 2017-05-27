5 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Don't forget to give generously to the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal this weekend. Collectors will be out knocking on doors, as well as operating static collection points around the city.

1. Red Shield Appeal

AROUND IPSWICH

TODAY AND SUNDAY

GIVE generously when the Salvos come calling as part of the Red Shield Appeal.

Save up your small change and drop it into a collection bucket, or take advantage of the new "tap and go” facilities at the static collection points to make a preset $10 donation. Going to Bunnings?

Grab a sausage and support the Salvos.

2. Handmade Expo and Vintage Market

IPSWICH TURF CLUB

TODAY 8AM-1PM

THE amazing talents of Ipswich's local artisans and craftspeople are on display from 8am to 1pm and each month at The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market.

Grab a coffee, a snack and the perfect one of a kind gift you've been seeking.

3. Brief History of Antique Dolls

IPSWICH HERITAGE CENTRE REDBANK PLAINS

SUNDAY 10.30AM

MARION Halls is a long time member of the Ipswich Fantasia Dolls Club and an avid doll collector and maker for over 30 years.

She will share her experiences and talents and run a short workshop on doll making.

4. The Enterprise

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

FRIDAY 8PM

THE Enterprise is a jazz quartet from Brisbane who play their own brand of fresh and original contemporary jazz compositions.

Their music presents as a mix of instrumental and vocal numbers with melody, unique arrangements, and improvisation all at the forefront.

They weave a rich tapestry of musical styles ranging from lilting ballads to fierce fusion, all the while maintaining the group's unspoken ethos, to boldly go wherever the music leads them.

5. Ipswich Jets

NORTH IPSWICH RESERVE

TODAY 3PM

SEE the Intrust Super Ipswich Jets back in action at home as they take on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls - the game kicks off at 3pm. The Jets BRL team play against the Redcliffe Dolphins from 1.15pm, see the Jets Colts team tackle Wynnum Manly at 11.30am.