5 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

1. Genealogy Talk

IPSWICH HISTORICAL VILLAGE

SUNDAY 10AM

FUTURE generations will have as much interest in us as we now have of past generations.

To help those future generations understand our lives today one of Queensland's foremost genealogists is giving a public presentation, 'Another way of looking at Genealogy'.

Irma Deas, President of the Ipswich Genealogical Society and a member of the Ipswich Historical Society, will discuss ways in which we can provide insight into our own lives for future generations.

Think of old letters, diaries, your own unpublished memoirs, and especially the many digital tools which will store countless photos, documents, stories.

Today's genealogists and historians research old newspaper articles, church and school year books, cemetery registers, future researchers will have much of that on-line and Irma will talk about how you can 'leave a trail'.

2. Ipswich 100

IPSWICH TO PEAK CROSSING

SUNDAY FROM 5.30AM

NOW in its18th year the ride started on a shorter course in 2000. The event has five rides catering to all types of cyclists with all courses starting and finishing at University of Southern Queensland Ipswich campus. Cyclists will be on the road from 6am to around 2pm.

The rides range from a 5km on campus family and kids ride to a challenging 170km route through Walloon, Rosewood, Warrill View, Harrisville, Kalbar, Mt Alford, Boonah and Peak Crossing returning to Ipswich. Three other rides within this area cover 100km, 50km and 25km. All money raised from the ride goes to charity, through organiser the Moggill Mount Crosby Lions Club and the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

Register online today at www.ipswich100.com.au or tomorrow at the ride headquarters in USQ Ipswich.

3. Soft Sculpture or Shiny Splat

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM SUNDAY 10AM-4PM

EXPERIMENT with colourful craft materials to make a deliciously bright soft sculpture or your very own shiny splat wall piece. You can take your creation home or display it in the Gallery for others to see.

In these hands-on activities children and families can create artworks together using a wide range of interesting materials. Be inspired by the range of artworks on display by artists Hany Armanious, Todd Robinson, Sadie Chandler and Michael Doolan. It is a playful way for children to spark their imaginations while surrounded by contemporary art.

4. Ellis Rowan

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

ELLIS Rowan earned an international reputation as a flower painter, naturalist and adventurer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Regularly venturing into remote parts of Australia and further afield, Rowan would record unspoilt and botanically unexplored native flora and fauna. Her attention to detail is captured in the watercolour works featured in this display.

An emancipated woman ahead of her time, she turned what fellow Australian artists deemed the 'genteel' female pastime of flower painting into a successful and prolific career spanning fifty years. By the time of her death in 1922, her fame was widespread, and Federal Parliament posthumously acquired a large collection of her work for the nation, now housed in the National Library of Australia.

5. Family History Faux Pas

IPSWICH CENTRAL LIBRARY

THURSDAY 10AM

Researcher Shauna Hicks will show participants how to avoid making time-wasting family history mistakes with a number of tried and true methods.