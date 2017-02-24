Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

1. Assassins

OLD IPSWICH COURTHOUSE

Saturday and Sunday, 7.30pm

EVER wondered what drives a person to want to kill a US president? Find out in Assassins, the Ipswich Musical Theatre's production of the Stephen Sondheim classic finishes its run this weekend at the Old Ipswich Courthouse.

The cast features nationally recognised and local actors, telling the tale of political assassins and would-be assassins from John Wilkes Booth to John Hinckley, who tell their stories in words and song, at the prompting of The Balladeer.

Thought-provoking and funny, Assassins is a bold leap for Ipswich Musical Theatre Company.

2. Gatton Gem and Mineral Show

GATTON SHIRE HALL

Saturday, from 8am-4pm

WITH everything from exhibitors selling rough gemstones and faceted stones, through to cabochons of gemstones and opal, jewellery, fossils, mineral specimens, lapidary tools and equipment and much more, the annual Gatton Gem and Mineral Show is not to be missed. There are also displays of lapidary work by members of the Gatton Lapidary Club. Food and drink for sale by Lockyer Valley community groups.

3. Bush Dance

WEST MAC, KARRABIN

Saturday, 5pm - 10pm

COME dressed in your best bush dancing gear ready for great food and live music by Smashing Bumpkins. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family. Tickets available at the door or via the website www.wmac.com.au. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The fun starts at 5pm and runs through until late.

4. 19th and 20th Century Works

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

Daily, from 10am

View some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.

Visit the upper level to see exceptional works such as the mid-19th century cedar sideboard crafted by George Dowden for the Cribb family's historic Ipswich residence 'Gooloowan', Australian paintings such as Frosty Morning by Australian landscape painter Elioth Gruner, and the exquisite Australian wildflower tea service designed by renowned Australian botanical artist Ellis Rowan.

5. My Nightingale

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

Friday, 8PM

AWARD winning singer Elly Hoyt, grew up in the forests of Tasmania. She left her home at eighteen to study music and has been travelling and performing around the world for the last ten years.

While studying jazz in Boston USA recently, Elly discovered a poem by holocaust survivor Rose Ausländer that was dedicated to Ausländer's mother called My Nightingale.

Deeply moved, and feeling the pull of her homeland, Elly was driven to start a band in honour of her own mother, her early music influences, and honouring her true self.

Returning to Brisbane in 2016, Elly joined forces with Beck Flatt, Helen Svoboda and Rebecca Karlen. Within minutes of playing together, they all knew that this was something special.

Bringing together diverse backgrounds from Australia, Finland, Sweden and America, expect soul-soothing tunes with luscious vocal harmonies, layers of beautiful strings, and groovy folk rhythms.