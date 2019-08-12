5 things to do in Ipswich this week

PUMPING: Yamato the Drummers of Japan are ready to take to the stage in an electrifying performance in Ipswich.

PUMPING: Yamato the Drummers of Japan are ready to take to the stage in an electrifying performance in Ipswich.

1) Yamato - The Drummers of Japan

Thursday, August 15, from 7.30-10.30pm, at the Ipswich Civic Centre, corner of Limestone and Nicholas sts, Ipswich.

IN a brand new show, Passion, Yamato The Drummers of Japan (pictured) challenge and push themselves to the absolute limits. Yamato will leave audiences exhilarated by this visually spectacular, high-energy and explosive show. Tickets range from $49-$25. To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

2) Family Fun Day at Booval Fair

Saturday, August 17, from 10am-2pm at Booval Fair, corner Brisbane and Station rds, Booval.

JUMPING castles, putt putt golf, reptile displays and demonstrations, face paint- ing, doughnut decorating and showbags are just a few of highlights of the Family Fun Day. It is free to attend.

3) Speedmouse - The Umblical Brothers

Saturday, August 17, from 8-9.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre, corner of Limestone and Nicholas sts, Ipswich.

THE Umbilical Brothers are an international comedy phenomenon who have performed all over the world and won a host of awards. Join them in celebrating the 15 year anniversary of Speedmouse with a limited live theatrical run. Tickets range from $54.90 - $49.90.

To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

4) Zoophonic Blonde

Saturday, August 17, from 9.30pm-1.30am at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Ipswich.

ONE powerful rock chic and her three relatively competent band mates bring you four hours of power and live music.

5) Markets on Main St - Orion Springfield Central

Sunday, August 18, from 9am-4pm at 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central.

BROWSE through the wide range of stalls at this popular market, featuring a wide array of homewares, bric-a-brac, food, live entertainment and more.