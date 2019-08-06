5 things to do in Ipswich this week

Taron Egerton as Elton John in the first look from the movie Rocketman. Supplied by Paramount Pictures

Taron Egerton as Elton John in the first look from the movie Rocketman. Supplied by Paramount Pictures David Appleby

1. Play2Learn Playgroup

Friday, August 9, from 12.15-2.15pm at Redbank Plaza, 1 Collingwood Dr, Redbank.

THIS playgroup is a program conducted by Save the Children Australia. It aims to improve early childhood development, parenting skills and connection to community amongst the families who attend. Meet at the Plaza Kids Zone near the food court on level 2. It is free to attend and no bookings are required.

2. Self defence for kids - free introduction

Saturday, August 10, from 12-1pm at 8/53 Briggs Rd, Raceview.

LEARN self defence training through fun and game play, giving each child the advantage of addressing difficult and dangerous situations through a positive mindset. The class will be run by International Krav Maga instructor Adell Rose-Leigh Fox. Log onto www.warriorcubs.com.au/registration. The introduction is free and classes are $15 each afterwards.

3. Ripley Markets

Saturday, August 10, from 3-8pm at Providence, Ripley Valley.

THE Ripley Markets are an annual event held on the second Saturday. Stalls feature a wide range of arts, crafts, homewares and more.

4. Make your own crystal bracelet workshop

Sunday, August 11m from 10-11.30am at the Trevallan Lifestyle Centre, 77 Fernvale Rd, Brassall.

MAKE your own piece of jewellery that you can take home with you. Tickets are $35 each. To book, log onto www.trevallan.com.

5. Sing-a-long session - Rocketman

Sunday, August 11, from 2-5.30pm at Limelight Cinemas, Riverlink Shopping Centre, corner of Downs and The Terrace, North Ipswich.

COME dressed for all the glitz and the glam of Rocketman (pictured above), which looks at some of the biggest hits recorded by singer Elton John. Tickets are $10.50 for adults and $8.50 for seniors, concession and students. Log onto www.limelightcinemas.com.au.