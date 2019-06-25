5 things to do in Ipswich this week

Visit The Workshops Rail Museum these school holidays and see the Day out with Thomas.

Visit The Workshops Rail Museum these school holidays and see the Day out with Thomas. Elleni Toumpas

Karaoke

Friday, June 28, from 7.30-10pm at Casa Mia Ipswich, 43 Brisbane Rd, Ipswich.

IF you love performing in front of an audience, here is your opportunity. Sing your favourite tunes to a crowd every Friday night at Casa Mia. It is free to take part in karaoke.

Day out with Thomas

Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, at 9.30am at The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, Ipswich.

THE world's most loved blue steam train, Thomas the tank engine, will be the feature of an array of school holiday activities at the museum. There will be lots of hands-on activities like colouring, craft, games and puzzles, as well as story time, a Thomas movie and more. To book your tickets, log onto www.theworkshops. qm.qld.gov.au.

Family fun day

Saturday, June 29, from 1-4pm at North Ipswich Reserve, 43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.

IPSWICH Jets Rugby League Team and Queens- land Law Group will host their free family fun day again. There will be lots of giveaways, carnival games, live entertainment, a free sausage sizzle and more.

Meet your neighbours barbecue

Saturday, June 29, from 11am-1pm at Stockland Sovereign Pocket sales centre, corner of Sovereign Dr and Wollemi St, Deebing Heights.

GRAB a snag and enjoy getting to know your neighbours. There will also be face painting and jumping castles for the little ones and live entertainment.

Watercolour and Wine

Saturday, June 29, from 6-9pm at Arizona Cafe and Grill, Shop 6-7 Town Square Shopping Centre, Redbank Plains.

HAVE you ever wanted to try your hand at watercolours? Join the creative community in Redbank Plains and immerse yourself in this class. The group will be making five handmade cards. Tickets start at $30 each and includes materials. Log onto www.sipndipipswich.com.