5 things to do in Ipswich this week

Phoebe Sinclair will be performing at Studio 188 on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Phoebe Sinclair will be performing at Studio 188 on Friday, June 14, 2019. Contributed

Live! at the Baptist

Friday, June 14, from 8-10pm at Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

LIVE! at the Baptist is a place where unearthed bands and independent artists can rock out on stage. This event features Phoebe Sinclair (pictured), Tahlia Matheson and Jessica Maree. Tickets are $15. Log onto www.studio188.com.au for further details.

Women on Wheels

Saturday, June 15, from 7-9am at Limestone Park, 42 Chermside Rd, Ipswich.

THIS six-week Learn 2 Cycle course will teach women about bike maintenance, how to remove a wheel and fix a puncture, gear changing and how to get from A to B safely.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at https://eventactions.com.

Rosewood markets

Saturday, June 15, from 7.30am-noon at St Luke's Anglican Church, 72-74 John St, Rosewood.

IF YOU love variety, and find treasure in someone's trash, head out to Rosewood for the Rosewood Anglican Church Markets and Car Boot sale.

Main Street markets

Sunday, June 16, from 9am-4pm at Orion Springfield Central, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central.

BROWSE through the many stalls and pick up a little something special for yourself.

It is free to attend.

Picnic in the park

Sunday, June 16, from 3pm at Faye Carr Park, Joy Chambers Circuit, Ripley.

MAINLY Music Ripley is inviting the community to an afternoon barbecue to help more people from the region get to know one another. Bring a plate to share for afternoon tea, and Mainly Music Ripley will provide a sausage sizzle.

For more information, search Mainly Music Ripley on Facebook.