5 things to do in Ipswich this week

Shoppers will be able to grab a bargain at the night markets in Ipswich at the Workshops Rail Museum. ArtMarie

Museum Twilight Markets

Friday, June 7, from 5-9pm at the Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich.

STALLS selling a range of handmade and one-off craft items will be set among the exhibitions for this winter market.

There will also be food trucks, kids activities and an on site bar. It is free to attend.

Groove and Grape with Joe Chow Group

Friday, June 7, from 8-10pm at Studio 188, located at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

PERCUSSIONIST and jazz vibraphonist Joe Chow is studying his final year at the Queensland Conservatorium.

Joe will be bringing his show to Ipswich for one night only. Tickets are $25. Log onto www.studio188 .com.au.

Frank Sultana live in Goodna

Saturday, June 8, from 1-4pm at RoyalMail Goodna, 92 Brisbane Tce, Goodna.

MUSICIAN Frank Sultana is hitting the road in celebration of his new album. As part of his tour, he will stop in Goodna to sing some of his biggest hits.

Classic Car meet

Saturday, June 8, from 3-7pm at the Rosewood Bowls Club, 75 Mill St, Rosewood.

GET up close to a wide range of classic cars and chat to the owners about their pride and joy.

There will also be market stalls, food and coffee vans and a bar. Entry is free.

Tuesday Trivia

Tuesday, June 11, from 7pm at the Orion Hotel.

TEST your trivia knowledge at the Orion Hotel. Entry is a gold coin and there are lots of prizes to be won.