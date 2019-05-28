5 things to do in Ipswich this week

Dance group Djuki Mala will be performing in Ipswich on June 4.

Badboys at Brother's Leagues Club

Friday, May 31 from 7-10.30pm at the club, Wildey St, Raceview.

GRAB your girlfriends and enjoy a night out full of excitement, titillation and exploration of the male form. Tickets are $25 for general admission, or $45 for the platinum VIP experience. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

Minka Place family fun day

Saturday, June 1 from 10am - noon at Ripley Town Centre, Main St, Ripley.

A NUMBER of free creative fun for both adults and children. There will be a woven basket workshop, face painting, cupcakes and lots of giveaways. No need to book, just head on down on the day.

Pop Up Market

Saturday, June 1 from 9am-12.30pm at Dingley Dell Art Gallery, 10 Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich.

LOCAL artists show their wares at a monthly pop up shop on the first Saturday of the month at the gallery. The event also features entertainment, coffee and food. It is free to attend.

Live music at Fourthchild

Sunday, June 2 from 10am-2pm at Fourthchild Cafe Restaurant and Lounge Bar, 6/126 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

ENJOY an afternoon of jazz and blues with the Bridge City Brothers. It is free to attend.

Djuki Mala

Tuesday, June 4 at 7.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

DIRECT from northeast Arnhem Land, indigenous dance sensations Djuki Mala will wow the audiences with a spectacular fusion of traditional dance, pop culture and storytelling. All tickets are $27.50 and can be booked online at ipswichciviccentre.com.au.