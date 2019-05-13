5 things to do in Ipswich this week

James Reyne will be performing in Ipswich this weekend.

James Reyne will be performing in Ipswich this weekend. Liana Walker

Trivia Night - Game of Thrones

Friday, May 17, from 6.30-9.30pm at Limelight Cinemas Ipswich.

CALLING all Lords, Ladies, Kings, Queens, Knights, Dothraki and Wildlings. Put your knowledge of Game of Thrones to the test at this trivia night. Tickets are $10 for Legends Rewards Members.

This is an 18 plus event. Log onto www.limelightcinemas.com.au for more information.

Taxidermy Drawing

Saturday, May 18, from 10.30am-12.30pm at Ipswich Central Library.

AWARD-WINNING artist Deb Mostert will be teaching you how to sketch images of the natural world with specimens from the Queensland Museum collection as your inspiration. Suitable for ages 13 and over. Phone 38106815 for more information or to reserve your spot.

James Reyne - A Crawl to Now Tour

Saturday, May 18, from 7.30-10pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

AUSTRALIAN singer James Reyne will be featuring an array of songs from his albums in this 90-minute live show.

James will be joined on stage by renowned guitarist Josh Owen in acoustic duo format. Tickets are $60 each. Log onto www.ipswichcivic centre.com.au to book.

RAAF Base Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre public open day

Sunday, May 19, from 9am-3pm at RAAF Base Amberley.

A FUN day out for anyone who loves planes. You must register your attendance before hand, as the heritage centre is located inside an active military base.

Log onto www.amberleyheritage.gov.au for more information.

Smarty Arty Workshops

Tuesday, May 21, at 9.30 and 10.30am at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

FREE kids craft sessions will be held at the centre where they can unleash their creativity. It is free to attend but bookings are required. Log onto www.eventbrite.com.au and search Smarty Arty.