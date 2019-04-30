5 things to do in Ipswich this week

A workshop focused on unusual house plants will be held in Brassall.

A workshop focused on unusual house plants will be held in Brassall. jacoblund

Dirty Mexican Party

Friday, May 3, from 9pm at Grand Hotel Yamanto, 406 Warwick Rd, Yamanto.

CELEBRATE Cinco De Mayo with your friends. Bring your own poncho.

Groove and Grape with Spencer Wilson Trio

Friday, May 3, from 8-10pm at Studio 188, located at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

THE Spencer Wilson Trio seek to entertain their audiences by presenting a dynamic and communicative performance of jazz-based music. Tickets are $25 each. Log on to www.studio188.com.au.

Unusual plants workshop

Saturday, May 4, from 10-11.30am at Trevallan Lifestyle Centre, 77 Fernvale Rd, Brassall.

LEARN everything you need to know so you can grow your own unusual plants at home. Hosted by an experienced horticulturist, you will source and select an array of beautiful plants which will make your garden bloom. Tickets are $20 each. Log on to www.trevallan.com to book.

Eagles v Bee Gees tribute show

Saturday, May 4, from 8-11pm at CSI - Club Services Ipswich, 5A Lowry St, North Ipswich.

RELIVE some of the biggest hits from two of the greatest bands of all time. Restaurant bookings are essential. No reserved seating for tribute show. It is free to attend. Phone 38123366 for more information.

Ladies Get Golf Ready

Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, from 10-11am at Brookwater Golf and Country Club, 1 Tournament Dr, Brookwater.

A FIVE week beginner golf program for ladies is starting up at Brookwater. The cost is $149 and all equipment is supplied. Reserve your spot by emailing John at jcollins@pgamember.org.au.