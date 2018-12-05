5 things to do in and around the region

Learn how to plan your upcoming holiday with a session at the library.

Tech Time - Top travel tips

Wednesday, December 5, from 1-2.30pm at Springfield Central Library.

ARE you looking to book your next getaway? Head on down to the library and learn how to use the internet to help you look at travel sites so you can organise the trip of your dreams. It is free to attend.

Libraries up Late - Escape Room

Friday, December 7, from 6.30-7.15pm and 7.30-8.15pm at Ipswich Central Library.

DO YOU enjoy puzzles? How do you think you would go solving a heap of them in a short period of time? If you don't solve all the clues in a Escape Room, the Zombies will get you. Suitable for teenagers and adults.

Carols by Candlelight

Saturday, December 8, from 5.30-10pm at Evan Marginson Park, Goodna.

ENJOY a night of family fun and entertainment as you get into the Christmas spirit at this free Goodna event.

Welcome to the world of Disney

Sunday, December 9, from 10am at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

PRESENTED by FAD Cheer and Dance, the students will celebrate their annual end-of-year performance, this year themed around Disney. Tickets are $27 for adults, $20 for children aged 8-14, and $15 for kids 3-7. Log onto www.ipswichciviccentre. com.au to book.

Merry Melodies - The Beggars Christmas Favourites

Friday, December 14, at 11am at the Logan Entertainment Centre.

THE Beggars will be singing everyone's favourite Christmas carols around the Christmas tree at this sing-a-long concert event in Logan. There will also be images projected on the screen to provide the visual background and atmosphere. Doors open at 10.30am for morning tea. Tickets range from $22-$28.50.

Log on to www.logan entertainment-centre.com. au to book.