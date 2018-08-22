5 things to do in and around the region

Singer Hetty Kate will be performing in Ipswich this August.

Singer Hetty Kate will be performing in Ipswich this August. JULIAN SMITH

Tech Time: Discovering Anzacs

Thursday, August 23, from 10-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library.

LEARN how you can use online tools and library resources to uncover your family's military history. This workshop will focus on World War I soldiers. Participants must have computer experience. For more information, phone the library on 3810 6815.

Brisbane Boat Show

August 24-26 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Merivale St and Glenelg St, South Brisbane.

WHETHER you're boating and fishing on the inland waterways of Queensland, or prefer the open waters off the coast, the Brisbane Boat Show promises everything for the avid boatie, with new vessels, new tackle and loads of technology For more information, log onto www.brisbaneboatshow. com.au.

Libraries up late: Escape room

Saturday, August 25, from 1.145pm at the Springfield Library.

WORK together with a team of friends to solve a series of puzzles and challenges to escape the room. This event is suitable for adults and kids aged 13 and over. Talk to library staff at the official opening for more information.

Hetty Kate in concert

Saturday, August 25 at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

POPULAR Australian jazz vocalist Hetty Kate (pictured) will be playing one exclusive concert in Ipswich with the Ipswich City Big Band, beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for concession and $15 for kids. Log onto www.ipswichciviccentre. com.au to book.

Egyptian Mummies: Exploring ancient lives

Ends on Sunday, August 26, at the Queensland Museum, Grey St and Melbourne St, South Brisbane.

MEET mummies and unlock the secrets behind their wrappings using the latest CT scanning technology. Tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for concession and $12 for children.