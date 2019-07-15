Menu
Your kids can enjoy having their face painted at the Sacred Heart Parish School fete.
5 things for everyone to enjoy in Ipswich this week

15th Jul 2019
Let there be AC/DC

Friday, July 19 from 7-11pm at the Springlake Hotel, 1/1 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

CATCH all of the band's legendary hits at this tribute show which is sure to leave you feeling Thunderstruck. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased via the Springlake Hotel Facebook page, under the events tab.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

July 18-20 at the Ipswich Civic Centre, corner of Limestone and Nicholas Sts, Ipswich.

ST MARY'S College, in conjunction with St Edmund's College, present this much-loved story by author Roald Dahl. Tickets are $25 each. Log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au to book.

Sacred Heart Parish School fete

Sunday, July 21 from 10am-3pm at 25 Cothill Rd, Booval.

RIDES, live entertainment, face painting, food and more are just a few of the attractions families can enjoy at the Sacred Heart Parish School annual fete.

Fad Sparkles Launch Day

Thursday, July 18 at FAD Ipswich, Unit 8 and 9, 1 Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba.

DO your kids love to dance and cheer? Head on down to FAD Ipswich for the launch of new classes. It is free to attend.

Rosewood Anglican Church markets

Saturday, July 20 from 7.30am-noon at St Luke's, 72-74 John St, Rosewood.

FIND your own little treasures at the Rosewood Markets and Car Boot Sale. There will be plenty of stalls where you can find some truly unique items. It is free to attend.

