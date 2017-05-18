5 things to do before the rain arrives

Being prepared is the best way to keep you and your family safe during a storm.

Go over your storm plan

If you haven't done so already, make a plan for the entire family including pets. When a storm threatens, will you stay home or leave the area? If you stay, take the time now to choose the best shelter within your home.

Stock up on emergency supplies

In the event power is out or roads are blocked, stock up on groceries early. The single-most important item: drinking water. Keep lots of canned goods and nonperishable foods on hand. Maintain an emergency pack with battery powered torch and radio, tools for emergency repair, first aid, blankets and extra clothing

Check gutters, clear the garden

Make sure your gutters are clear of litter. Also, you'll want to bring in potted plants and store pool or lawn furniture and tie down the trampoline. If possible park any vehicles under cover.

Fill up car, get cash

People will start to fill up as the weather system gets closer so beat the queue and get in early. Similarly, don't leave it too late to get cash to purchase supplies.

Protect electronics, digital data

Back up important digital information, whether you use flash drives or online backup services. When the storm is on the horizon, unplug computers and other electronics.