Grab some new books at the upcoming Friends of the Library sale.
Whats On

5 things do in Ipswich

Ashleigh Howarth
by
21st May 2019 12:00 AM
Friends of Ipswich Libraries book sale

Saturday, May 25 from 9-11.30am at Ipswich Central Library, 40 South St, Ipswich.

IF YOU are in need of some new books, drop into the library to see what bargains you can find for riveting reading.

Buy a bag and fill it with books for $5.

Cash sales only.

Stone Cold Chisel - The Jimmy Barnes/Cold Chisel show

Saturday, May 25 from 8.30pm at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Ipswich.

RELIVE the rock and roll glory days of one of Australia's greatest bands, with all the mega hits in one huge show.

The performance is free to attend.

Winternationals' Billy Cart Bash

Sunday, May 26 from 10am-noon at Orion Springfield Central.

THE inaugural Billy Cart Bash is here.

To launch the 52nd Gulf Western Oil Internationals' at Willowbank Raceway, there will be car displays, driver signings and more at Orion. Tickets are $10 each. Log onto www.orionspringfield central.com.au.

Tunes on the Green

Sunday, May 26 from 2-5pm at Brookwater Golf and Country Club, 1 Tournament Dr, Brookwater.

HEAD out to Brookwater for a Sunday afternoon with food and live entertainment. Janice Smithers will be performing live in the clubhouse.

Up, Up and Away

Tuesday, May 28 from 10-11.30am at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

THIS riotous dance cabaret will take the audience on a once-in-a-lifetime journey around the world.

The sassy stewardesses are your live in-flight entertainment which features enough razzle-dazzle from the swing and retro eras to keep you occupied during your flight.

Tickets are $15 each. Log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au to book.

Ipswich Advertiser

