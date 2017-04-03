5 stories you may have missed if you were watching Debbie

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie dominated the headlines last week, pretty much blowing away interest in anything that wasn't storm related.
Here's five of our favourites that you may have missed in the last few days:
1. VIDEO: Ipswich biker's death-defying Clem 7 tunnel ride
AN IPSWICH man has told of how he somehow defied serious injury or death after riding his motorcycle into a mattress at 80km/h.
2. Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good
RUMOURS of the closure of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St have been confirmed.
3. Solar farm powers innovative Churchill Abattoir
SUSTAINABLE, cost effective and self sufficient. Churchill Abattoir's new one megawatt capacity solar farm is certainly all those things.
4. Ipswich restaurant voted most popular up for sale
Tomato Brothers on Limestone St could be yours for just $195,000.
5. UPDATE: Ipswich's big guns called to CCC
MAYOR Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann are among four new Ipswich figures to have been served notices to attend a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing in April.
