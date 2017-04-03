5 stories you may have missed if you were watching Debbie

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie dominated the headlines last week, pretty much blowing away interest in anything that wasn't storm related.

Here's five of our favourites that you may have missed in the last few days:

1. VIDEO: Ipswich biker's death-defying Clem 7 tunnel ride

AN IPSWICH man has told of how he somehow defied serious injury or death after riding his motorcycle into a mattress at 80km/h.

Aaron Wood was lucky to survive after riding into a mattress at 80kmh.

2. Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

RUMOURS of the closure of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St have been confirmed.

Pokie machines get taken away from the Caledonian Hotel in Bell Street. Rob Williams

3. Solar farm powers innovative Churchill Abattoir

SUSTAINABLE, cost effective and self sufficient. Churchill Abattoir's new one megawatt capacity solar farm is certainly all those things.

Churchill Abattoir has officially turned on their new 1 MegaWatt solar farm. From left, Queensland Environment Minister Steven Miles, Churchill Abattoir managing director Barry Moule and Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale. David Nielsen

4. Ipswich restaurant voted most popular up for sale

Tomato Brothers on Limestone St could be yours for just $195,000.

RARE OPPORTUNITY: Jeff and Tamara Rush from Tomato Brothers - up for sale - say the secret to their business success is fresh quality produce and old fashioned techniques. (File photo) Rob Williams

5. UPDATE: Ipswich's big guns called to CCC

MAYOR Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann are among four new Ipswich figures to have been served notices to attend a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing in April.

