5 of the best films to watch on Valentines Day
Planning a night in this Valentine’s Day? Film and television buff Dr Daryl Sparkes has got you covered with his list of the 5 best films to watch on Valentines Day.
5. The Princess Bride.
An unconventional choice for Valentine’s Day but a good film, nonetheless.
“Not your typical Valentine’s Day movie,” Dr Sparkes said.
“Starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes this film has everything: a great love story, comedy and Inigo Montoya saying ‘Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father. Prepare to die,’ - it’s a classic line.”
4. Dirty Dancing
One of the most revered dance films in history Dirty Dancing is a great pick by Dr Sparkes for Valentine’s Day.
“The 1987 original dance film with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, is a classic for
Valentine’s day,” Dr Sparkes said.
“From famous quotes like ‘no one puts baby in the corner’ to that amazing lift that no one should try at home, it’s a great movie for Valentine’s Day.”
3. Titanic:
A true one-of-a-kind-film that mixed epic romance and disaster in a way never done before.
“Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio and set against the epic vessel that was the Titanic, the Romeo and Juliet story is a classic for Valentine’s Day,” Dr Sparkes said.
“However, let’s not forget there was more than enough room for Jack to be on the door with Rose!”
2. The Notebook
The film that made a generation fall in love with Ryan Gosling.
“Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams this one is a classic nostalgic film for romantic film lovers,” Dr Sparkes said.
“A great film chronicling the beginning of a romance right to the end.”
1. Love Actually
Is it a Christmas film? Is it a Valentine’s Day film? Who cares, with a star-studded ensemble cast of British A-listers this a nostalgic pick by Dr Sparkes.
“Featuring a star-studded cast, I love watching Hugh Grant’s character fall in love with his secretary – which would be a weird thing to happen now with the current British administration,” Dr Sparkes said.
“It features amazing talent from Emma Thompson to Bill Nighy.”