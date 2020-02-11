Menu
5 of the best films to watch on Valentines Day

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
11th Feb 2020 2:15 PM

Planning a night in this Valentine’s Day? Film and television buff Dr Daryl Sparkes has got you covered with his list of the 5 best films to watch on Valentines Day.

5. The Princess Bride.

An unconventional choice for Valentine’s Day but a good film, nonetheless.

“Not your typical Valentine’s Day movie,” Dr Sparkes said.

“Starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes this film has everything: a great love story, comedy and Inigo Montoya saying ‘Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father. Prepare to die,’ - it’s a classic line.”

Screengrab from the movie
Screengrab from the movie "The Princess Bride"

4. Dirty Dancing

One of the most revered dance films in history Dirty Dancing is a great pick by Dr Sparkes for Valentine’s Day.

“The 1987 original dance film with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, is a classic for

Valentine’s day,” Dr Sparkes said.

“From famous quotes like ‘no one puts baby in the corner’ to that amazing lift that no one should try at home, it’s a great movie for Valentine’s Day.”

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the movie Dirty Dancing. Supplied by Artisan Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection.
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the movie Dirty Dancing. Supplied by Artisan Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection.

3. Titanic:

A true one-of-a-kind-film that mixed epic romance and disaster in a way never done before.

“Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio and set against the epic vessel that was the Titanic, the Romeo and Juliet story is a classic for Valentine’s Day,” Dr Sparkes said.

“However, let’s not forget there was more than enough room for Jack to be on the door with Rose!”

Actor Kate Winslet & Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the film 'titanic' scene movies 1997
Actor Kate Winslet & Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the film 'titanic' scene movies 1997

2. The Notebook

The film that made a generation fall in love with Ryan Gosling.

“Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams this one is a classic nostalgic film for romantic film lovers,” Dr Sparkes said.

“A great film chronicling the beginning of a romance right to the end.”

Actor Rachel McAdams and actor Ryan Gosling in scene from 2004 film 'The Notebook' – movies
Actor Rachel McAdams and actor Ryan Gosling in scene from 2004 film 'The Notebook' – movies

1. Love Actually

Is it a Christmas film? Is it a Valentine’s Day film? Who cares, with a star-studded ensemble cast of British A-listers this a nostalgic pick by Dr Sparkes.

“Featuring a star-studded cast, I love watching Hugh Grant’s character fall in love with his secretary – which would be a weird thing to happen now with the current British administration,” Dr Sparkes said.

“It features amazing talent from Emma Thompson to Bill Nighy.”

Actor Hugh Grant in scene from film "Love Actually".
Actor Hugh Grant in scene from film "Love Actually".
