Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW is battling a fresh outbreak of coronavirus, after going 12 days with no recorded community transmission. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
NSW is battling a fresh outbreak of coronavirus, after going 12 days with no recorded community transmission. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
News

Five new COVID cases in NSW

by Hannah Moore
11th Oct 2020 10:33 AM

There have been five new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Saturday.

Of those, two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and three were locally acquired, one with no known source.

Contact tracers have been working in overdrive to put a lid on new outbreaks popping up across Sydney as Queensland threatens to restart its border clock if all new cases are not linked within 48 hours of diagnosis.

In the past week, restaurants, shopping centres, supermarkets and public transport routes have all been issued health alerts.

It comes as Victoria recorded 12 new cases and an extended period of state of emergency. 

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this outback loo.

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores

        Nurses’ quest to revolutionise breast cancer after-care

        Premium Content Nurses’ quest to revolutionise breast cancer after-care

        Health ‘The repercussions go beyond diagnosis and during treatment’: Ipswich nurse says...

        Thief to pay $15K damages to Ipswich Basketball

        Premium Content Thief to pay $15K damages to Ipswich Basketball

        Crime A metal fabricator who stole 400m copper wire from an energy company has been...