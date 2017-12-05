$5M roadworks will impact 20,000 drivers every day

MORE than 20,000 drivers will spend less time on their daily commute after a $5 million upgrade on a major Ipswich road.

Another lane will be added to Brisbane St at West Ipswich in the new year as part of an interim upgrade which will include a new set of traffic signals at Tiger St and synchronising all West Ipswich traffic signals.

The work is part of an initial project after which a fourth lane will be added to Brisbane St in the next 10 years.

Brisbane St will be widened even further as part of the long term works.

A number of commercial buildings including Bunnings and Home HQ are already well placed to make the most of the road traffic capacity and are built on the new alignment.

Councillor David Martin said the interim upgrade was needed prior to a major upgrade to four lanes in the future.

"Already several newer buildings have been constructed to allow for a future road upgrade," Cr Martin said.

"For example Bunnings, Home HQ and a number of others are already on the new alignment.

"The current project is an interim solution to give approximately 10 years additional capacity and I thank all road users in advance for their cooperation during construction.

"Council will also be encouraging residents to support local businesses while work is underway."

City Infrastructure Chairperson Cr Cheryl Bromage said the project would allow for improved pedestrian safety, particularly at Tiger St.

"On average 20,100 vehicles use Brisbane Street each weekday," Cr Bromage said.

"Services such as power, water and communication cables will need relocating and this will commence shortly and continue early next year.

"This week council officers have been going door-to-door to brief directly affected businesses on the changes planned for this busy street and to answer any questions they may have."