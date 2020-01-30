Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
News

$5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

Lachlan Mcivor
30th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first defence industry hub in Queensland will officially open in Ipswich next month.

Defence generates more than $1.3 billion in export value for the city's economy and the hub is being touted by the State Government as a way to maximise local jobs and contract opportunities in the sector.

The $5 million Ipswich Defence Industry Hub is located at Ipswich City Council's innovation centre Fire Station 101.

Dedicated staff will be on hand to assist businesses and workers secure work and contracts in the industry.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took a very short pit stop in Ipswich to tour the site.

"Through a targeted program of activities and workshops, hub staff will help local businesses understand defence industry requirements, supporting them as they expand their capabilities and bid for defence contracts," she said.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the government wants more small-to-medium enterprises to "take advantage" of the growth happening locally in the defence industry through the hub.

"Our aim is to have more than 10,000 defence jobs in Queensland by 2028 and the Ipswich Defence Hub is going to help us reach that goal."

More Stories

Show More
defence jobs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New distillery launches local gin creation

        premium_icon New distillery launches local gin creation

        News Whether you like it neat, on the rocks or with a splash of tonic, gin lovers can now purchase a locally sourced and distilled bottle of their favourite spirit.

        Zoophonic Blonde brings their pop rock stylings to Ipswich

        premium_icon Zoophonic Blonde brings their pop rock stylings to Ipswich

        News Zoophonic Blonde returns Ipswich to where it all began.

        Prison officer bitten in assault by female prisoner

        premium_icon Prison officer bitten in assault by female prisoner

        Crime Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre inmate bites guard.

        Is Kmart and Big W coming to Plainland?

        premium_icon Is Kmart and Big W coming to Plainland?

        Business You wanted Kmart, Big W and Australia Post at Plainland, so we asked if they would...