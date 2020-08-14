$5 million fund for projects to aid bushfire recovery

Local councils will be able to access up to $5 million in funding from the State and Federal Governments to fund recovery projects.

LOCAL councils will be able to access up to $5 million from the State and Federal Governments to fund recovery projects.

Last year’s bushfires seem like an age ago but areas impacted are still feeling the effects.

Councils and state agencies in the Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Scenic Rim local government areas can apply for up to $5 million through the Local Economic Recovery Fund.

The Queensland Reconstruction Authority will administer the $36.8 million fund, which is equally funded by the State and Federal Governments.

Federal Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said last summer’s fires have had an ongoing impact, even as the focus has turned to COVID-19.

“This bushfire recovery funding is about ensuring the recovery of the most heavily impacted communities can continue, especially in light of the COVID-19 situation,” he said.

“The allocation to Queensland will see more than $36 million shared between projects in the 13 most heavily impacted local government areas, supporting their local economic recovery.

“This joint funding is for projects that support local and regional recovery, with funding allocated based on community needs.

“That could be economic or social, in relation to the rebuilding of infrastructure, or to do with the natural environment.

“Local councils will have a key role in putting the right projects forward and I encourage communities to engage with their local council on recovery priorities.”

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said “every project backed through this fund” would help local businesses and residents.

Mr Dick is the minister responsible for the QRA.

“The crippling economic effects we’re now seeing as a result of COVID-19 have only added more stress to parts of out state that were already pushed to the limits,” he said.

“Battling severe bushfires in 2019, and drought for an extended period before that, these affected regions were hurting long before the current pandemic arrived.

“That’s why we’re getting this funding out the door fast, to create more work in communities.

“So whether an eligible council or state agency is looking to build or strengthen infrastructure, deliver local support services or host community activities and events, I encourage them to submit an expression of interest.”

Expressions of interest can be made until September 7.

