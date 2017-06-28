23°
5 key points in Lockyer Valley council budget

Andrew Backhouse
| 28th Jun 2017 8:55 AM
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan.
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan.

LOCKYER Valley residents have been hit with a modest rate rise in this year's budget and can expect new facilities in their region. 

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council handed down its budget yesterday.

Here are five key points you need to know. 

Rates

Residential ratepayers will pay an additional 1.98% on their rates this year, an increase of about $50.

Farmers have been slugged with a 4.98% rate rise, about $150 extra.

Ratepayers will also pay a $14 environmental levy for pest and environmental initiatives.

There is also a $2 levy for the Resilient Rivers project which is aimed at improving the health of waterways.

About $14 million will go towards funding roads, bridges and parks.
About $14 million will go towards funding roads, bridges and parks.

Big projects

The council allocated about $17.5 million for capital works projects.

About $14 million will go towards funding roads, bridges and parks.

Another $3 million will be spent on parks and gardens.

Bike path

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the council had allocated $900,000 for a bike way between the University of Queensland Gatton campus and the township of Gatton. 

The project is dependent on grant funding from the Queensland Government.

"We've been talking about it for a long time and developed a partnership with the university," she said.

The council has allocated money to establish two off-leash dog areas in parks.
The council has allocated money to establish two off-leash dog areas in parks.

Dogs, cemetery and toilets

The council has allocated money to establish two off-leash dog areas in parks.

There is also money for upgrades to cemeteries, including for a columbarium - a room with with niches for funeral urns to be stored.

Money will be spent on upgrades to toilets and for a new toilet block at Withcott.

"Ever since I've been on the council there's been no toilet there. people have had to go to the servo," Cr Milligan said.

"People do judge areas on their toilets."

The council will also spend money on installing solar panels on its assets.

Sexy budget

Cr Milligan described the budget as being sustainable, responsible and accountable.

"That is the new sexy and that's what our ratepayers want.

"They want good roads and footpaths. And nice parks and gardens to take their kids."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  lockyer valley lockyer valley regional council toowoomba

