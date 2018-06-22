FOR SALE: 5 heritage style homes in Ipswich

OLD homes are in hot demand for new Ipswich residents.

Heritage homes are being snapped up by interstate buyers and people moving to Ipswich from Brisbane.

Some buyers are picking up older homes at the low end of the pricing scale in need of renovation, while others are looking to established houses in sought after areas.

At about $340,000, Ipswich's medium house price is still well below Brisbane's average of $520,000.

But there are some homes in Ipswich on the market for top dollar.

Real Estate agent June Frank is known for her track record selling historic and heritage style homes in Ipswich.

She said buyers were particularly interested in the areas surrounding Ipswich's private grammar schools.

"There's a big influence from Brisbane buyers because they can sell an ordinary house in Brisbane and buy a beautiful home in Ipswich on a big block," Ms Frank said.

"A lot of the decision comes down to location.

"Houses around the grammar schools are particularly sought after and streetscape is a big selling point for some.

"That is a real catchment area. The schools are more than 100 years old and so are many of the houses.

"They are high-end homes with convenient access to public transport so that's part of the appeal too.

"People can move here from Brisbane and just jump on the train to get to work."

Ms Frank is advertising a home on York St, East Ipswich right now, a well-regarded and desirable street.

The traditional colonial home is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with character features including bay windows, leadlight swing doors and detailed lattice work bordering the verandah.

It's listed at $759,000.

That's typical of the price range buyers can expect to pick up a move-in ready Queenslander in popular Ipswich suburbs.

While the price tag might seem steep compared to some on the Ipswich market, Ms Frank said it's those historic style homes that will be in even higher demand in 10 years' time.