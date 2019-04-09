5 great events happening this week

Lip Sync Battle

Thursday, April 11 from 7.30pm at Orion Hotel.

TAKE to the stage and bring out your inner rock star. It is free to attend and you can register on the night.

Big Koala Day Out

Saturday, April 13 from 8.30-11.30am at 596 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing.

GET your hands dirty and help to plant 1000 food trees for the region's koalas. The event is being run by the Queensland Trust for Nature. It is free to attend but register your attendance by searching the day on eventbrite.

Tropical Fish Auction

Saturday, April 13 from 6-11pm at the Ipswich Vigoro Hall, 25 Joyce St, East Ipswich.

THE Queensland Cichlid Group Inc will be hosting the auction, where buyers can purchase some new fins for the fish tanks. It is free to attend.

Retro Rewind 70s and 80s Dance Party

Saturday, April 13 from 7-10.30pm at Studio 188.

DANCE the night away to some of the biggest hits from the 70s and 80s. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.studio188.com.au.

Cars, Bikes, Coffee

Sunday, April 14 from 8.30am at Colleges By The River, 408-492 Mt Crosby Rd, Chuwar.

CAR and bike enthusiasts gather on the second Sunday of the month to show off their rides. It is free to attend.