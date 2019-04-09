Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Portrait of cheerful young woman singing into microphone. Dark background.
Portrait of cheerful young woman singing into microphone. Dark background. izusek
Whats On

5 great events happening this week

Ashleigh Howarth
by
9th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lip Sync Battle

Thursday, April 11 from 7.30pm at Orion Hotel.

TAKE to the stage and bring out your inner rock star. It is free to attend and you can register on the night.

Big Koala Day Out

Saturday, April 13 from 8.30-11.30am at 596 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing.

GET your hands dirty and help to plant 1000 food trees for the region's koalas. The event is being run by the Queensland Trust for Nature. It is free to attend but register your attendance by searching the day on eventbrite.

Tropical Fish Auction

Saturday, April 13 from 6-11pm at the Ipswich Vigoro Hall, 25 Joyce St, East Ipswich.

THE Queensland Cichlid Group Inc will be hosting the auction, where buyers can purchase some new fins for the fish tanks. It is free to attend.

Retro Rewind 70s and 80s Dance Party

Saturday, April 13 from 7-10.30pm at Studio 188.

DANCE the night away to some of the biggest hits from the 70s and 80s. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.studio188.com.au.

Cars, Bikes, Coffee

Sunday, April 14 from 8.30am at Colleges By The River, 408-492 Mt Crosby Rd, Chuwar.

CAR and bike enthusiasts gather on the second Sunday of the month to show off their rides. It is free to attend.

ipswich orion hotel peak crossing studio 188 whatson
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Ipswich business has it all sewn up

    premium_icon Ipswich business has it all sewn up

    Business The owner of the home-based business has now opened a shop to cater for demand.

    • 9th Apr 2019 12:43 AM
    Weather holds out for school holidays

    premium_icon Weather holds out for school holidays

    Weather The weather is perfect for a fish the first week of holidays.

    • 9th Apr 2019 12:26 AM
    Weird and wonderful array will be a team effort

    premium_icon Weird and wonderful array will be a team effort

    Entertainment It will feature bands and entertainers in addition to the floats

    • 9th Apr 2019 12:08 AM
    A bloomin' good day out for green thumbs

    premium_icon A bloomin' good day out for green thumbs

    News There will be thousands of colourful floral displays and plants

    • 9th Apr 2019 12:00 AM