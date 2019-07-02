5 fun things to do around Ipswich this week

A fluro party will be held at the Racehorse Hotel on July 5.

Johnny Cash Country Legds tribute show

Friday, July 5, from 8.30-10.40pm at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Ipswich.

JOHNNY Cash's Country Legends is a tribute to the Man in Black, Johnny Cash, plus a celebration of the legendary artists that have brought you Country Music's greatest hits.

You'll hear songs from your favourite artists like Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, The Eagles and Kenny Rogers, just to name a few. Log onto www.brothers- ipswich.com.au for more information.

Fluro Party

Friday, July 5, from 9pm-2am at the Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

LOOK through your wardrobe and get out your best fluro outfits as you will need them for this dance party. There will be a special guest DJ playing. This is an 18 plus event.

Sing for fun

Friday, July 5, from 1-4pm at Our House Our Haven, Unit 2/65 Blackstone Rd, Eastern Heights.

SINGING is a great way for people who struggle with mental illness to reclaim their voices. This is a small group for people who love to sing, and the group is working its way up to becoming a choir. It costs $2 to participate and can be paid on the day.

Groove and Grape with Imogen Faith Quartet

Friday, July 5, from 8-10pm at Studio 188, located at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

IMOGEN Lang is eager to release her own album. She is soon to graduate with a Bachelor of Music Program in Jazz Performance at the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at www.studio188.com.au.

Peaceful Palette - high tea and painting experience

Saturday, July 6, from 6.30-9pm at Dinmore Cottage Tea House, 1A Dinmore St, Dinmore.

NO experience is necessary for this painting experience. Follow the step-by-step instructions to make your own masterpiece. This experience includes a complimentary champagne on arrival and a delicious mini high tea to enjoy while you paint.

BYO any additional alcoholic drinks you wish to enjoy during the night. Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased online at www.peacefulpalette.com.au.