5 events to put in your calendar

MZAZA

Saturday, April 27 at 8pm at Studio 188, the Old Baptist Church, at 188 Brisbane St.

BRISBANE-based six piece MZAZA will be bringing their Balkan- French sound to Ipswich. This award winning group of musicians from Bosnia, Latvia, Greece, Turkey, France and Australia embraces diversity and is loved by folk lovers all over the world. Tickets are $25 each or $72 for a table of four. To book, log onto studio188.com.au.

Opening of the sports fields at Providence Parklands

Sunday, April 28 from 9am- noon at 6 Amity Way, Ripley Valley.

CELEBRATE the official opening of the new sports fields with this free family fun day. There will be rock climbing, a super slide, obstacle course, live music, food trucks, face painting and more. For more information, search Providence, Ripley Valley on Facebook.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, April 28 from 6-11.30am at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

STALL holders sell a range of new and second hand items at the markets, which are held every Sunday morning. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, art, craft and more.

Special screening - 10 Things I hate About You

Sunday, April 28 at 12.20pm at BCC Cinemas Ipswich.

TO celebrate the cinema's final week, they are bringing a number of classic films back to the big screen. Relive 10 Things I Hate About You, starring the late, great Heath Ledger.

To book tickets, log onto eventcinemas.com.au.

Alice in Wonderland

Tuesday, April 30 at 7.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

THE classic tale of Alice in Wonderland will be presented by Melbourne City Ballet for Ipswich residents to enjoy. Alice in Wonderland tells the story of a young girl who falls down a rabbit hole and is transported into a magical world. The ballet will be complemented by one of Tchaikovsky's most famous scores.

Tickets are $42.50 for adults, $37.50 for concession and $17.50 for children aged 3-15. To book, log onto ipswichciviccentre.com.au.