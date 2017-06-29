Businesses for sale right now across the south-east

1. Mixed Use Party Hire/Sales/Landscaping/Building supplies/Truck and dog (Price reduced to sell P.O.A.)

Servicing areas Brisbane/Ipswich/Toowoomba/Esk and regional areas.

The current owners have decided they are now at the point in their life where it is time to look into semi retiring and having the freedom to travel.

They are prepared to give an extended handover period, as they want the new owners to succeed and love the business and lifestyle as much as they have done.

First started operation in 1997, the business has progressed from manufacturing Ice Boxes, Cool Rooms and Portable Fridges.

The hire division side of the business grew from hiring out excess cool rooms. The business has continued to grow and acquire new and varied equipment to satisfy customer demand.

Progressing into full party equipment and building equipment hire business, with Landscaping supplies, hardware, water delivery, truck hire and gas supplies, as well as Ice manufacturing and distribution to local outlets. All being added as customer demand increases.

This business is within the thriving Brisbane Valley and the Somerset region.

It has been a reputable business and comes with years of established figures/earnings.

This thriving business comes with available lease or purchase options (freehold available).

Monday to Friday - 7:30am to 5:00pm

Saturday - 7:30am to 1:00pm

Sunday - Closed

Two Working Owners

One Full Time Store Manager

Three Casual - Truck Drivers, Bob Cat and Excavator Operators.

Location: 233-235 Ipswich Street, Esk, Queensland, 4312

Contact: Wayne Jaenke 0438 231 634.

Looking to buy a business? Why not supply water to the Lockyer Valley community?

2. Vandy's Water Solutions ($103,000 + S A V)

Located in the Cahill Complex in the heart of the Lockyer Valley is this thriving plumbing appliance store ready for a new owner to live the Australian Dream of running your very own business.

The business currently offers tanks, pumps, bathroom and kitchen appliances, items for indoor & outdoor plumbing as well as repair items for household jobs.

There is plenty of room to expand into a variety of products and services for the existing loyal client base. The business is located in a busy complex with car parking available for customers and large shop frontage for advertising.

This is a fantastic opportunity for you to provide for the expanding Lockyer Valley community with a quality Water Solutions business.

Enquire to Emily Hallas 0448 742 253

A seafood business is available to purchase in Gatton. Warren Lynam

3. Seafood business

Ideal lifestyle business operating four days per week.

Large, repeat clientele.

Prime location in local area.

Full training provided.

Location: Gatton.

If you would like to own this long established easy to run seafood business, contact: 0408 718 028.

Always dreamed of owning your own salon?

4. Hair Salon (P.O.A. Negotiable)

Long-running business for sale due to owner moving overseas.

Six stations, two basins.

Prime position with ample walk by traffic.

Currently staffed with owner and part time staff.

Consistently increasing profits for the last eight years.

Loyal, repeat clientele.

Email for more information on salonforsalehkc@gmail.com

Location: Beaudesert, Scenic Rim

Contact: Don 0408 575 856