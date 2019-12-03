Menu
Club members are Eric and Heather Verrall Ron Brown and Tom Honan.
4WD club backs Drought Angels to the tune of $2k

Andrew Korner
andrew.korner@qt.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 1:30 PM
WHEN members of the Ipswich Four Wheel Drive Club realised how tough farmers were doing it in the drought, they decided to dedicate their latest club fundraiser to the cause.

The 40-year-old organisation raised $2000 from its recent Bunnings barbecue, and while those funds would usually go back into purchasing equipment for the club, they decided there were more pressing issues at hand.

President Ian Bush said all club members were 100 per cent behind supporting the Drought Angels, and the four-wheel-drive fanatics even chipped in a bit of extra money on top once all the proceeds from snag sales and the collection tin were counted up.

