49ers tipped to be too good for Chiefs

SUPER BOWL 54 has its two teams with the Kansas City Chiefs to battle the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Both teams come into this clash in great form but only one will get to hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft. The bookmakers have the Chiefs as slight favourites but I am tipping a 49ers victory through a dominate performance by Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He has been in super form in his last three games with victories over the Seahawks 26-21, Vikings 27-10 and Packers 37-20.

The Superbowl is a big event with a huge audience and if you crunch the numbers you will see it is the fourth biggest sporting event anywhere in the World, only pipped by 24 Hours of Le Man, The Olympic Games and FIFA’s World Cup.

Half-time entertainment is also a big thing at the Super Bowl and this year world class acts in Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will have fans out of their seats. Tickets to this event as you would imagine are hard to get and very expensive, with no change given from roughly $6000. If this amount has scared you off going in future then coverage this year will be broadcast through Channel 7 and Foxtel starting at 9.30am. Advertisers are also slugged a massive amount to get their products seen with a 30 second ad costing a phenomenal $5.6 million. Go the 49ers.

HEROES

1. Australian Open - The first major of the year hasn’t disappointed with some brilliant Tennis being played over the fortnight. Its finals time on the weekend and if earlier games are any indication we are in for two superb deciders.

2. John Millman - He may have come away losing his match to the GOAT of tennis in Roger Federer but he lost no fans with a fight to the death attitude.

VILLAINS

1. John McEnroe/Martina Navratilova - What gives these two the right to question Margaret Court?

Court has an opinion like we all do but didn’t deserve what these two guests to our country had to say. The lady is one of the greatest tennis players to ever play the game and her record speaks for itself. How about we leave the naming of the court alone and watch who we invite to this event in future.

2. Brisbane Heat - They started the BBL as favourites and end the tournament missing the top five.

For such a talented side they failed to fire with the bat in too many games. Some players must now be on shaky ground for a call-up next year.

ON THIS DAY

1. 1955 - Ken Rosewall defeats Lew Hoad 9-7 6-4 6-4 to win his 2nd Australian Title.

2. 1988 - Washington Redskins defeat Denver Broncos 42-10 to win Superbowl 22.

3. 2009 - Serena Williams defeats Dinara Safin 6-0 6-3 to win her 10th Grand Slam.

BOMBER’S BEST

Well looks like I got a little excited last week and didn’t check the dates of the English Premier League games.

I said that Arsenal and Manchester City would both win their games on Monday morning, well they play this Monday so let’s get it on.