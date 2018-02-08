$49 Kmart item rated ‘better than luxury brands’

THERE'S something deeply satisfying about well-designed luggage. The wheels roll smoothly, the zips glide and it holds together trip after trip.
But a Choice survey has found that paying more doesn't always guarantee a better carry-on suitcase.
The Australian consumer organisation rated their top 16 carry-on suitcases according to toughness, durability, water-resistance and wheels working on different surfaces, and a Kmart cheapie came out as the fourth best.
The Kmart $49 soft, lightweight case had an overall performance score of 86 per cent, which was equal to the top performer, the American Tourister Curio, which retails at $239.
The Big W Jetstream, while more pricey than the Kmart suitcase, costs $70 and came in fifth place, while a similar hard case Kmart bag took out the sixth spot for $38.
An ALDI case came in seventh for $40.
Here's the Choice list:
1. American Tourister Curio - 87 per cent score (all overall). RRP $239
2. Flylite Pro-Lite 54cm - 86 per cent score. RRP $200
3. Samsonite 72 Hours DLX - 86 per cent score. RRP $329
4. Kmart Active & Co - 86 per cent score. RRP $49
5. Big W Jetstream - 86 per cent score. RRP $70
6. Kmart Hard Case - 86 per cent score. RRP $38
7. Skylite 56cm Spinner Carry On - 86 per cent score. RRP $40
8. Delsey Chatelet 55cm - 85 per cent score. RRP $499
9. Delsey Montmartre Air - 85 per cent score. RRP $289
10. Antler Oxygen - 85 per cent score. RRP $289
11. Crumpler Vis-a-Vis, Cabin - 84 per cent score. RRP $289
12. Samsonite Cosmolite 3.0 - 84 per cent score. RRP $579
13. Samsonite Octolite - 84 per cent score. RRP $299
14. American Tourister Applite 3.0 S - 84 per cent score. $219
15. Australian Luggage Co So Lite 2.0 AIR3033/18″ - 82 per cent score. RRP $160
16. Flylite Quartz 20″ case - 49 per cent score. RRP $199
Source: Choice