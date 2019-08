HERE'S the best of the action as Ipswich Grammar beat Toowoomba Grammar 46-18 in round three of the GPS competition played in Ipswich on the weekend.

RESULT, SCORERS: Ipswich 46 (Krause 2, Thomas 2, Walker, Tamilo, Chan-Tung, Douthat-Sjoberg; Murphy 2, Penquitt cons) def Toowoomab 18.