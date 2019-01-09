$45 million sewer upgrade on track

ON THE WAY: An artist impression of the Lowood Sewage Treatment Plant.

ON THE WAY: An artist impression of the Lowood Sewage Treatment Plant. Warner, Simon

THE $45 million Lowood-Fernvale Sewer Upgrade is well on track for its 2020 completion date.

It is Queensland Urban Utilities' biggest capital works project in the Somerset region to date, which will double the current capacity of the area's sewerage network.

Sod was first turned for the two-year project in May of last year.

The overhauled network will be able to cater for about 8,800 people and meet the needs for the projected population until 2034.

Key to the new sewer network is the $20 million Lowood Sewage Treatment Plant, which is being built on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road at Vernor.

The new plant will be capable of treating up to 1.5 million litres of sewage per day.

Construction on the plant is well underway and the site's largest structure, the bioreactor, is being built along with its membrane tank, designed to purify the wastewater.

It is expected to be finished by the middle of the year.

New sewerage pump stations are being built at Lowood and Fernvale, with the former located at the site of the town's existing sewage treatment plant.

The existing sewerage infrastructure will be decommissioned, demolished and the land rehabilitated.

Eight kilometres of pipeline are being constructed to connect the new pump stations to the treatment plant.

In December, work was completed the sewer pipe which will connect the Ferny Gully Sewerage Pump Station at Fernvale to the Lowood plant was completed, completing a major milestone for the project.

QUU spokesperson Michelle Cull thanked the community for their patience while works were completed.