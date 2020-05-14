44 JOBS: Tenders out to build Springfield Park ‘n’ Ride

An artist’s impression of the Springfield Park ‘n’ Ride.

THE State Government is looking for contractors to build the $44 million Springfield Central Park 'n' Ride, with 44 jobs up for grabs.

Tenders have been released for the construction of the project, along with a fresh artist's impression to offer a glimpse of what is to come.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said the multistorey car park is on track with construction set to begin later this year, with the detailed design now finalised.

"The Springfield Central Park n Ride is a very important and much-anticipated project for our region, which will deliver around 1,100 carparks in the station precinct,' she said.

Ms Mullen said securing contractors to build the project is the next critical step for the project.

"COVID-19 has had far-reaching impacts on our community, and it's important that we don't let our foot off the pedal when it comes to projects like this," she said.

"Not only will this type of upgrade provide the infrastructure families need when we resume life as usual, but they'll provide an important catalyst for jobs as we begin to recover from the economic challenges of coronavirus."

By 2036, more than 150,000 people are expected to call Springfield home.

"That's why we're introducing more public transport services and investing in major transport infrastructure projects," Ms Mullen said.

"With major projects like the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail and $371 million smart ticketing program well underway, this project is another important element to our public transport strategy for the region.

It follows the introduction of new local bus services earlier this year, including the Spring Mountain 533 service as well as the new 527 and 528 services.