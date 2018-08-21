44 BUSINESSES: What's opened and closed in Ipswich

CAKE shops and fashion boutiques, Costco and nightclubs have set the scene for business change in Ipswich this year already.



Some regular customers have watched as the last drinks were served at their favourite CBD bar while a passionate home baker has expanded her cupcake empire.



Take a look a what has opened, what has closed in Ipswich this year plus the promising ventures business owners have planned before the year is out.



JANUARY

Wild Rose Cottage

TUCKED away in suburbia, neighbouring family homes and sitting conveniently along the daily school run, a common thread is emerging in Ipswich's cafe culture.



Tables and chairs are going out on the footpaths, and vacant buildings are being brought to back to life as small business owners increasingly show a willingness to give Ipswich's suburbs the chance to thrive.



Among them is the freshest cafe on the block, Wild Rose Cottage, which opened on January 8.

NEW BUSINESS: Sharon and Graeme Harland saw great potential for a cafe at Newtown. Emma Clarke

Jordan Hewitt

THREE generations of fashion designers and fashion enthusiasts are the passion behind a new dress making venture.

'Nanna', Josephine Garner, is helping granddaughters Sarah, 14, and Alexis, 12, bring their formal wear dreams to life, designing, sewing and creating exclusive pieces from their Bundamba business.

Named Jordan Hewitt, after Mr Garner's grandson, the fashion venture is based on Australian made quality, designed with all body shapes in mind.

The dresses are already stocked in North Ipswich formal wear store Beautiful Moments Formal and Bridal.

Jordan Hewitt designers Marlene Millers, Josephine Garner and Dee Holledge. Rob Williams

Giggles Hair Studio and Cafe

IT WILL be all smiles at a local hairdressers tomorrow when the ever-popular Giggles boutique opens the doors to its new venture - a cafe.

Giggles Hair Studio owner Kritsy Midgley and her team are celebrating 10 years of business success and will now serve shakes and coffee at the East Ipswich business.

Ms Midgley first opened Giggles Hair Studio at Bundamba in 2008 before the business quickly outgrew the shop and she moved to East Ipswich.

Giggles Hair, Coffee and Beauty owner Kristy Midgley and Teneale Bartsh enjoying a coffee from the new cafe. David Nielsen

Ipswich Homebase

A SUBURABN Ipswich shopping centre has sold for close to $37 million.

Ipswich Homebase at West Ipswich sold for $36.25 million, close to $14 million more than what it sold for five years ago.

The centre is home to Fantastic Furniture, Spotlight, Forty Winks, Chemist Warehouse, T.K. Maxx and IGA supermarket and last sold in February 2013 for $23.5 million.

CENTRE SOLD: Ipswich Homebase at West Ipswich sold for $36.25 million. Contributed

Switch Nightclub

THE glitter has settled and the DJs are silent at Ipswich's most hyped nightclub.

Switch Nightclub has not opened since before Christmas amid fears the venue has suffered the same ill-fate as the multiple failed nightclubs that once called the Brisbane St venue home.

The nightclub did not host a New Years Eve party and has not opened this year.

Steggles

THE closure of the Steggles chicken processing plant at Wulkuraka this month will cost the state's economy up to $150 million.

The gross value of Queensland's poultry production in 2017-18 is expected to decrease by 14 per cent from last financial year as a result of the closure of the Baiada processing plant.

Autocare Ipswich

AFTER 35 years servicing Ipswich customers, one of the city's most well-known businesses is about to undergo its first major change.

AutoCare has been a constant fixture on Brisbane St since it opened in 1983, even withstanding devastating flooding and living to tell the tale.

After decades in the same place, owner Richard Peasey is packing up the tools and re-locating to a new, bigger and better serviced workshop in West Ipswich.

Richard Peasey of Autocare Ipswich is in the process of moving his mechanic business to Hooper Street, West Ipswich. David Nielsen

FEBRUARY

Chicken farm

A POULTRY farmer says red tape has halted his plans to expand to more than half a million chickens after an appeal court ruled that foul odours would be too strong for the community.

Poultry farm owner Douglas Phipps downplayed the impact of the potential smell saying his family "was trying to do good things for society but had run into bureaucracy".

He said local jobs were a strong focus of the expansion plans and that the development even had two letters of support from the most immediate neighbours who were happy for the expansion to go ahead.

That Yellow Place

THAT Yellow Place has been given a new lease on life.

What was once a run-down, abandoned shop at Peak Crossing has been transformed into a creative hub of eclectic furniture, hand-made arts and crafts and unique and vintage home wares.

A lot has changed at the old shop since business owner Gail Tarrant took over last November but there's one thing that hasn't changed. It's always been yellow. Ms Tarrant said choosing the name That Yellow Place was obvious.

Gail Tarrant from That Yellow Place in Peak Crossing. Rob Williams

MARCH

World Gym

WORLD Gym at Bundamba debuted in March, with father-and-son team Dominic and Darcy Edwards working around the clock to meet the 'fitness buzz' deadline.

They were prepared for what they expect will be a gym on a scale unlike others in Ipswich with members already lining up to claim their spot.

The purpose-built club, which has already started a 'cult fitness following' around the world, is spread across a massive 1800sqm.

World Gym owners Dominic and Darcy Edwards inside the massive Bundamba location. Rob Williams

Haiglsea truck stop

DEVELOPERS have taken the next step in a 'mega truck stop' potentially worth tens of millions of dollars and creating hundreds of jobs on the Warrego Hwy.

Plans have been in place for close to 20 years for an empty patch of dirt beside the highway at Haigslea to be transformed into a massive truck stop, service centre and hotel.

This month planners RPS submitted fresh development applications to Ipswich City Council on behalf of land holders and developers EMAAAS.

APRIL

JBS

IT TOOK close to 500 people to make it happen but one of the city's most significant employees is running at maximum capacity - and they need all the help they can get.

A major expansion at meat processing plant JBS at Dinmore meant managers had to find hundreds of people to fill extra rolls immediately if the plant was able to process the extra cattle.

That was in February and since then 487 people have got a new job at the plant - but they still need more.

Production is at a two-year high.

Five Ways Cafe

ALL is quiet at once bustling lunch hot spot at a major intersection in Ipswich - and it has been all year.

Five Ways Cafe at the iconic five ways at Newtown opened in great fan fare in November but a month later the stoves went cold, the coffee machine ran dry and the lights were turned off.

That was close to nine months ago and despite repeated promises of reopening to hopeful diners earlier this year, the once-popular destination is still deserted.

The Fiveways Cafe is still closed. Rob Williams

The Dam Shed

KNOWN best as an ice-cream and sunscreen pit stop destination, an ionic Somerset Dam business will evolve into an up-market restaurant and tavern.

The Dam Shed, on the bank of picturesque Somerset Dam, has been a fixture at the popular tourist destination since 2015 but the owners have grand plans to turn the family business into something else.

The plans include a restaurant venue and licenced bar that will sell food drinks as well as take-away liquor and entertainment.

Springfield Lakes South Neighbourhood Centre

A NEW shopping centre, child care centre, car wash and service station is planned for a huge vacant bush block on a suburban intersection at Springfield Lakes.

A development application was submitted to Ipswich City Council, nominating a corner block on Grande Ave and Springfield Greenbank Arterial as the ideal place for the business hub - Springfield Lakes South Neighbourhood Centre.

Australian Wild Camel Corporation

A milking camel at the Australian Wild Camel Corporation and Australia's largest camel dairy farm at Harrisville. David Nielsen

A CAMEL farm near Ipswich has been earmarked for transformation into an up-market tourist destination with a farmstay and bed and breakfast.

The Australian Wild Camel Corporation has applied to the Scenic Rim Regional Council to include a tourist facility, cafe, gift shop, farmstay, bed and breakfast, and farm and camel tours on their existing camel farm at Harrisville.

The potential for camel races to be held at the property is also included in the development application.

Vogue News

FOR the first time in decades, Mike Boyland will wake on Monday morning and not have to throw rolled up newspapers onto the front lawns of his many loyal customers.

For close to 40 years, the Vogue News owner has risen at 1.30am to deliver papers and work 12-hour days at his Ipswich business.

Father and son Mike and Nathan Boyland Emma Clarke

Having enjoyed only two holidays since he and wife Lynn bought the business in 1981, the family is preparing to close the newsagency they have poured unquantifiable hours, blood, sweat and tears into.

Keema Automotive

WORK on a planned prestigious new-car showroom in Ipswich could begin within months as Keema Automotive Group moves closer to selecting a builder.

Located near McDonald's on Augusta Parkway, the "ultra-modern" car dealership is brainchild of prominent Brisbane car dealer and CEO of Keema Automotive Group, Ted Van Riel.

Keema Automotive Group.

Coffee Anda

AN IPSWICH café that last year opened in a historic building has closed.

The owners of Coffee Anda at Woodend, near the Ipswich train station, announced Sunday, April 29 would be their last day of trading.

Popular cafe Coffee Anda has closed. Helen Spelitis

MAY

Johnny Ringo's

THE future of one of the city's most anticipated night hot spots is unclear.

Johnny Ringo's on Brisbane St has not opened since at least early May and there is no sign as to if or when country music fans will get their watering hole back.

The 'honky tonk' bar and resident bucking bull Ranga were a popular fixture during the CMC Rocks festival in March and the bar has been a hit with locals on the weekends.

Ranga the bull Rob Williams

McConochies Bakery

WHAT used to be a morning and afternoon tea institution in the Ipswich suburbs is now no longer.

McConochies Bakery on Blackstone Rd at Eastern Heights was once a hub for school kids and families who used to pop in for a sausage roll, sandwich, cake of loaf of bread.

After decades in the business, the bakery has closed its doors to retail customers.

McConochies bakery at Eastern Heights is closed to retail. Emma Clarke

Club Metro

A RE-INVENTED classic Ipswich nightclub is weeks away from making its bold return.

Close to a year after the old Metropole Hotel and Club Metro quietly served their last drinks and closed the doors, the original founder is back in town and ready to give it another crack.

Renovations are almost finished and plans are in place for the grand opening on May 25.

WE'RE BACK: Jason Trembath is re-opening club Metro in Brisbane St, a few hundred metres from its original home in the Top of Town. Rob Williams

Wood 'n' Shabby

A CRAFTY family behind a new handmade business in Ipswich is so big on recycling they even up-cycled the old shop they've moved into.

Wood n Shabby is a combination of art and craft talent by brother and sister-in-law David Davies and Gail Williams and their family members Jane Davies and Peter Williams.

Together, the family hand makes, crafts, designs, photographs and builds a selection of unique home wares and furniture.

Wood n Shabby has transformed a disused property display centre opposite Coles Silkstone and the next door housing estate.

HAND MADE: David Davies and his family have opened a new art and crafts business on Grange Rd. Emma Clarke

Silkstone Village

DEVELOPERS have plans to expand a suburban shopping centre that was built on the site of the old Bremer High School.

It has been a year since the $85m Silkstone Village shopping centre and housing development rose from the dust on the demolished school site on Grange Rd.

Coronation Hotel

ONE of Ipswich's favourite little pubs is lined up for refurbishments the owners hope will widen its appeal.

After closing for a week following the departure of the previous leasee, Coronation Hotel owner David McLean said the pub would reopen for business.

David McLean in the Coronation Hotel. Rob Williams

June

Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct



Quail are destined for plates in the finest restaurants in Asia but back home in Coominya, businessman Duncan Brown has plenty of work to do before the birds set off on their journey. He revealed plans to build a quail export facility.

Brisbane Valley Protein co-director Duncan Brown with a quail. Rob Williams





Dusty's

Popular and long-standing venue Dusty's Bar and BBQ closed at 215 Brisbane St.

Dusty's Bar and BBQ owner Mark Dale. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams



July



Little Mode Cupcakery

Tucked in the back of The Boulevard building on Limestone St, new business Little Mode Cupcakery is the work of husband and wife team Brendon and Irene McCudden.

Irene McCudden is the baking expert behind Little Mode Cupcakery. Emma Clarke



JBD Fashion

JBD Fashion is a contemporary, sleek and inviting new business that transformed an old medical building on Glebe Rd.

NOW OPEN: K and B Beauty Room owners Kayla Gibbs and Breanna Jostone with Jade Stuart and Jess Norton, of JDB Fashion settle into their new business home. Emma Clarke



Jamie's Ministry of Food

Budding foodies have until September to learn to cook at Jamie's Ministry of Food before the Ipswich business closes, it was announced.



Springfield Masters

Plans were revealed to turn the old Springfield Masters building into a retail warehouse with up to 10 business.

Chalrton's Fishing



Charlton's Fishing first cast off close to 50 years ago but father and son team Brian and Craig Charlton revealed grand plans to expand into bigger waters at Redbank.

Craig and Brian Charlton in their Redbank Charlton's Fishing store. Rob Williams

UberDoc



UberDoc is leading new health technology that allows patients to get a medical certificate, fill a script or request a doctor to see them at home via an app.

Uber Doc founder Dr Sudeer Mahadeo. Cordell Richardson

iPlay



A family amusement parlour, iPlay was planned to move into Riverlink shopping centre.

Stafans Balkan Grill

A new restaurant, Stefans Balkan Grill, opened in Ipswich with a distinct European flavour.

Boris and Erin Stefan have started Stefans Balkan Grill at Booval. Cordell Richardson





August



Carl's Jr Burger

Work is almost finished on a new convenience centre on Brisbane St with the second Carl's Jr burger restaurant expected to open on August 29.

Montana Hanson, trainee manager of Carl's Jr Redbank Plains with an Original Thickburger Cordell Richardson

Ipswich CBD businessea and Riverlink



The CBD development has stalled as Ipswich City Council prepares for administrators to move in but Riverlink centre management have been working on a new rival offering.

Riverlink centre manager Paul Kelsey. Rob Williams

Kmart

A new Kmart store will be at the centre of a massive suburban shopping centre development in Yamanto.



NightOwl

Signs were plastered on the doors of a building at the top of the mall, advertising convenience store NightOwl would be moving in.

Polly's Delightful Pasteries

Polly's Delightful Pastries closed after after 20 months of operation in Yamanto.

Polly's Delightful Pastrys owner Lisa Warburton. Rob Williams

New business ventures promised before end of year



THERE are still plenty of promising new business ventures planned in Ipswich before the year is over.



Massive international warehouse Costso is on track to open in November while a series of prominent shop spaces are empty, with the possibility of new business owners snapping them up.

There is promise of a series of other business opening in Ipswich between now and the end of the year.



August



Suburban Eats

On Warwick Rd, an old diner has been re-fitted as a 'Suburban Eats' restaurant. On social media, owners have promised it will be open this month.



Anaconda

Adventure store Anaconda will form part of a new lifestyle and food centre, expected to open on August 29 at the old One Mile Hotel site on Brisbane St.



November

Costco



There is under three months to go before Costco opens at Bundamba and already the "Costco effect" on fuel prices has made an impact.



The company is also already making an impact on the jobs market, advertising for the first of what will be 2850 positions that need filling before the warehouse opens in time for Christmas this year.

Linda Carter is Ipswich's Costco Expert. Cordell Richardson





Later

Carl's Jr Burger

American fast food giant Carl's Jr Burger has plans to expand their restaurant footprint even further in Ipswich.



A third restaurant is marked for a suburb outside the CBD as the company behind Carls' Jr Burger in Australia, Bansal Group, prepare to open the second restaurant in the coming months.



The Bansal Group has been tight-lipped on the exact location.