Close to 4500 Ipswich residents wipe out retirement funds

CLOSE to 4500 Ipswich residents have wiped out their entire retirement savings after accessing their superannuation early during COVID-19.

The Federal Government extended the application period for the measure introduced in April, so those "significantly financially affected" by the pandemic can withdraw up to $20,000 from their super until December 31.

Eligible people were able to pull out $10,000 before June 30 and the chance to withdraw a further $10,000 will run until the end of the year.

About 4350 people in the Blair electorate have withdrawn all of their retirement savings.

About 170,000 people live in the electorate in total.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann slammed the extension of the scheme and said the Federal Government was failing to manage the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been estimated that a 30-year-old who withdraws $10,000 in super now could have up to $41,000 less at retirement," he said.

"Of course, that is going to affect their standard of living later in life.

"The government's decision to extend their fraudulent robo-release early access super scheme was a vote of no confidence in their own ability to deal with soaring unemployment and the economic challenges ahead.

"Scott Morrison's lack of a plan for jobs and the recovery has forced thousands of anxious people in Ipswich, the Somerset region and Karana Downs region to raid their hard-earned retirement savings."

An Industry Super Australia analysis shows that the average early withdrawal payment in Blair was $7,892.

The analysis was based on Treasury, ABS, ATO and Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority data and showed that 29,397 Blair residents had applied to dip into their super.

Mr Neumann said this showed Scott Morrison's Government needed to lift the superannuation guarantee rate to 12 per cent by 2025, so people will have enough money for a "dignified retirement."

"Now more than ever, people in my electorate need the legislated rise in the Super Guarantee to help rebuild their retirement balances," he said.

"If the government backflips on its promise and caves in to a vocal minority of Liberal and National backbench MPs who want to take workers' increases away, billions will be drained from people's retirement income. This is a bill we can't afford.

"When people withdraw super early, it means they have to work longer to fund their retirement and we all pay more in higher taxes to prop up more people drawing a full pension down the track."