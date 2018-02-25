$42k car wrecked on sausage roll run

SLEEPY drink driver Kurt Williams was headed to buy a sausage roll but a fence got in the way. And in the process he wrecked his $42,000 set of wheels, not likely to be covered by his insurance.

Williams, 22, blamed tiredness, saying he simply fell asleep behind the wheel when his car slammed into the fence on Railway Terrace in Redbank. But Ipswich police say he was drink driving - recording an alcohol reading of 0.156.

Kurt Anthony Williams, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol at Redbank on January 28 and failing to have proper control of his motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said police attended the single-vehicle accident and saw Williams climbing out a window of the crashed vehicle.

"He says he was driving to the service station to buy a sausage roll," Mr Ballard said.

"And he was upset he wrote-off his vehicle."

Breath-tested, he gave an alcohol reading of 0.156.

"I messed up. I have a $42,000 car I can't drive as a result of my actions," Williams told the court.

He was fined $1090 and lost his licence for six months.