Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$42k car wrecked on sausage roll run

by Ross Irby
25th Feb 2018 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM

SLEEPY drink driver Kurt Williams was headed to buy a sausage roll but a fence got in the way. And in the process he wrecked his $42,000 set of wheels, not likely to be covered by his insurance.

Williams, 22, blamed tiredness, saying he simply fell asleep behind the wheel when his car slammed into the fence on Railway Terrace in Redbank. But Ipswich police say he was drink driving - recording an alcohol reading of 0.156.

Kurt Anthony Williams, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol at Redbank on January 28 and failing to have proper control of his motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said police attended the single-vehicle accident and saw Williams climbing out a window of the crashed vehicle.

"He says he was driving to the service station to buy a sausage roll," Mr Ballard said.

"And he was upset he wrote-off his vehicle."

Breath-tested, he gave an alcohol reading of 0.156.

"I messed up. I have a $42,000 car I can't drive as a result of my actions," Williams told the court.

He was fined $1090 and lost his licence for six months.

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times
BIG WET: More rain coming as creeks hit minor flood warning

BIG WET: More rain coming as creeks hit minor flood warning

News Close to 240mm has fallen in Ipswich this month already, double the historical average rainfall in February.

SUPER DUMP: MP says it's Ipswich's Adani

SUPER DUMP: MP says it's Ipswich's Adani

Politics Opinions differ on waste proposal at New Chum

Why 90-year-old Daphne is unstoppable

Why 90-year-old Daphne is unstoppable

News Behind the cheeky giggle, Daphne has some close allies at her heart

Local Partners